Entertainment

Funke Akindele believes that while natural ability is a great start, it is not enough to keep a person successful over the long run.

Funke Akindele is a Nigerian filmmaker and actress who rose to fame with her role as Jenifa. Her box-office records have cemented her place among Africa's leading filmmakers.

The journey from acting to building

Looking back at her career, Akindele identifies several turning points that shifted her perspective. The role of Jenifa in 2008 was the first major spark, making her a household name across Nigeria and showing her the power of a single character. This evolved into 'Jenifa's Diary', which served as a classroom for the business side of the industry. Through producing a TV series, she dealt with the stress of budgets, managing crews, and distribution, which shifted her identity from just being an actress to seeing herself as a builder.

Her move into cinema further changed the game. 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' proved that Nigerians are hungry for their own stories on the big screen. When 'A Tribe Called Judah' became the first Nollywood film to cross the one billion naira mark at the box office, Akindele realised the achievement was bigger than her individual success; it was a sign of what the entire Nigerian film industry could achieve. Through these experiences, she has learned to place her trust in God, her team, and her own instincts.

Balancing familiarity and innovation

When starting new projects, Akindele focuses on keeping the "heart" of her work—family, humour, and relatable characters—because that is what her audience connects with. However, she refuses to stay in her comfort zone. She believes that if she feels too comfortable, she is likely repeating herself, so every film must stretch her in some way. She adjusts the scale and the angle of her stories to keep things fresh.

To decide if a new idea is worth pursuing, she relies on the passion of her team in the writers' room. If the team is arguing passionately about a concept, she knows they have something special. Her upcoming December release, 'The Four: No One Fights Alone', is a prime example of this. Unlike the comedy people expect from her, this is a drama focusing on friendship, motherhood, and the strength of ordinary women. She is confident her audience is ready for this shift because she protects the "feeling" of her movies—the emotional connection where viewers see their mothers or sisters on screen—even when the genre or tone changes.

Using social media to build a community

For Akindele, Facebook is one of the places where her community lives, and it gives her a direct line to it. Many of her earliest fans are still there, and the platform allows her to announce films without needing a middleman. She uses it to keep herself honest, as the comment section provides immediate and truthful feedback. She makes it a point to maintain conversations with her followers between projects, not just when she has a movie to sell.

Her approach to digital engagement is highly intentional and starts long before the release week. The content plan begins during pre-production, involving cast reveals, behind-the-scenes clips, and first looks. This strategy ensures that by the time a film opens, the audience feels they helped build it and are part of the journey. Even after the cinema run, she keeps the momentum going with bloopers and discussions about the film's themes so the work continues to live in the culture.

Taking Nollywood global

Facebook is partnering with Akindele for 'The Four: No One Fights Alone', with experiences spanning the London World Premiere and the Lagos Homecoming Premiere. For Akindele, the London World Premiere is a way to thank the strong support from Nigerians abroad and a sign that the world is paying attention to Nollywood. The Lagos homecoming premiere, meanwhile, is a celebration of where her journey began.

On the topic of international appeal, Akindele is firmly against watering down Nigerian stories to make them more palatable for global audiences. She believes the world does not want a copy of Hollywood; they want the authentic Yoruba and Nigerian experience. Her advice for making stories travel is simple: subtitle the work, but do not dilute the culture.