Entertainment

Tiwa Savage recently surprised Aunty Bola, a popular Lagos boli seller, with a visit to her business. Adeyinka Bola, known to the internet as Aunty Bola, has become a vibe on social media for selling roasted plantain while rocking heavy gold jewellery and lace outfits.

In a video circulating online, Tiwa was seen at the businesswoman's roadside stand. The two had a lively moment and danced together to the singer's new song, which drew a crowd of people who gathered to watch the scene.

Social media users have been reacting to the clip with plenty of love. Some described it as a beautiful moment and a case of women supporting women. However, Ay Shmurda questioned if the visit was purely about support or a way to push the singer's new music.

Tiwa Savage released her latest single, ‘African Baddie,’ on 30 October 2026. The track was released under her Everything Savage imprint, following her 2025 album, This One Is Personal.

Honestly, seeing a superstar like Tiwa in the middle of a Lagos street dancing with a boli seller is the kind of energy we need. Whether it's for the promo or just for the vibes, Aunty Bola's luxury roadside aesthetic is still a winner.