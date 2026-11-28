Entertainment

Mercy Johnson has penned an emotional tribute to the late veteran actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a man of honesty, sincerity, and unapologetic straightforwardness. In a post shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the movie star expressed that words fail her and her thoughts are struggling to find the right expression following the passing of the legendary thespian.

She noted that if honesty and sincerity were a person, it would be him. She wrote that the memories she has of him, particularly his laughter, their conversations, his honesty, and their beautiful moments, will remain fresh with her forever. She expressed gratitude for the time she shared with him, noting that although the memories now bring tears, she is thankful for them.

In her tribute, she wrote: "Rest in greatness, Uncle Pete."

She said she remembers how genuinely amazing he was as a person, and that she is grateful to have shared those moments with him.

She further thanked him for being himself, saying he was truly one of a kind and that his impact will never be forgotten. She also prayed that God grant him eternal rest and give the family he left behind the strength to bear the loss. She closed by writing that he will be deeply missed.

Pete Edochie passed away on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. The news of his demise was made public on Instagram by his oldest son, Leo Edochie.

Our hearts go out to the family; a huge loss for the industry indeed.