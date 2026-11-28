Entertainment

Shaffy Bello has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Omolola Ashley, who just turned 30. The 56-year-old actress shared a series of stunning photos of the celebrant along with a very emotional message to mark the milestone.

Bello describes Omolola as her first fruit and the precious gift that made her a mother 30 years ago. She expressed how much of a privilege it has been to watch her daughter grow, blossom, and become the beautiful woman she is today. The actress didn't just stop at the photos; she showered Omolola with prayers as she steps into this new decade, asking that her light continue to shine brighter and that she should never have to struggle for what grace has already ordained for her.

In her heartfelt tribute, Shaffy prayed that everything Omolola lays her hands upon will prosper and that doors of opportunities will open effortlessly, even to the point where protocols are broken for her sake. She wants her daughter to be favoured in places where her name has not even been mentioned and to walk into rooms that her feet have never imagined entering. The actress also declared that Omolola will experience divine connections, uncommon breakthroughs, good health, peace, joy, and abundance.

A mother's wish for the new decade

Shaffy encouraged her daughter to always know her worth, walk boldly in her purpose, and shine unapologetically. She specifically prayed that Omolola will never diminish herself just to accommodate the comfort of anyone else. The actress expressed her pride in her daughter and stated that she will forever thank God for choosing her to be Omolola's mother, noting that her daughter's best years are still ahead.

Writing in the caption, Shaffy said: "Thirty years ago, God blessed me with the precious gift of you. My first child, my first fruit, the one who made me a mother." She added that she prays the 30s will surpass every beautiful thing the 20s ever brought her way, and that Omolola enjoys the rewards of her labour, the fulfilment of her dreams, and the manifestation of God's promises.

Closing the tribute with a lot of energy, the actress welcomed her daughter to 30 and called her her queen, wishing that her star never stops shining.

Let's be honest, the bond between these two is just too sweet; we love a supportive mother-daughter duo!