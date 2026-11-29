Entertainment

Uche Elendu has shared the story of how veteran actor Olu Jacobs unexpectedly helped kickstart her acting career. The actress revealed that she secretly entered the movie industry while studying International Relations at Imo State University, making sure her father did not know about her new venture.

Uche Elendu is a Nollywood actress and entrepreneur. She credits her early love for acting to the church dramas she led during her childhood, which sparked her interest in storytelling and filmmaking. However, she knew her father placed a high value on education and would not have approved of her pursuing acting at the time.

The random errand that changed everything

Her path to stardom began with a simple favour for a friend. While returning from Owerri, Elendu agreed to deliver a parcel to her father, who worked as an assistant actor. This errand led her straight to an audition venue in Lagos where she met Olu Jacobs.

Jacobs noticed her and commented that she was a "beautiful young girl," greeting her politely before asking a few questions. After observing her, he noted that she had fluency and a good command of English. When the veteran actor asked if she was interested in acting or had featured in any production, Elendu admitted she had not but expressed her desire to act.

Jacobs spotted a resemblance between Elendu and a younger version of a character the production team was casting and offered her a chance to audition. After she impressed the team with her interpretation of the script, Jacobs asked if he could speak with her parents about her featuring in the movie. Elendu describes this encounter as the moment that made her what she is today.

Balancing books and movie sets

Despite the excitement of entering Nollywood, Elendu remained committed to her university education. She often travelled between school and movie locations to meet production schedules. She recalled times when she had to leave school to film or travel to Enugu for overnight shoots before heading back to class.

She mentions that the production Nothing for Nothing helped bring her into the limelight. However, her major breakthrough came with the comedy Rosekate and JohnBull, which featured Nkem Owoh. The production was so popular that some people still call her RoseKate, the name of her character.

The secret from her father

Keeping her career a secret was not easy, especially since her father worked with the Nigerian Ports Authority and wanted her to become a lawyer. Because he viewed education as non-negotiable, Elendu avoided confirming or denying if she was the actress appearing on movie posters, fearing he would object to her filmmaking while she was still a student.

This changed only after she graduated with good grades. Once her father discovered that the actress on the posters was actually his daughter, he became proud of her. He now supports and celebrates her, especially because she managed to combine her education with a respectable career in entertainment.

Fame and the business side

For Elendu, acting is a calling and a passion for self-discovery rather than just a profession. She eventually expanded this passion into film production and directing. Her celebrity status also helped her business ventures, as she attracted over 15 distributors from different countries when she launched her brand because they recognised her personality.

However, she admits that fame comes with a price, specifically the loss of privacy. She notes that when you are an actress, your movements, appearance, and personal relationships become public interest. Despite this, she maintains a commitment to family values, humility, and putting God first, advising that films should not make anyone feel bigger than others or lead them to close the doors that brought them success.