Entertainment

Ayra Starr is not playing fair when it comes to numbers. Her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” has officially surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

This 2024 project is the fourth Nigerian album to hit this mark, but the real flex is that it is the first by a Nigerian female artist. It also ranks as the second project by any African female artist to cross the 1.5 billion-stream line on the platform.

Fans have been streaming heavily to global hits like “Santa,” “Commas,” “Bad Vibes,” and “Last Heartbreak Song.” This achievement only cements her place in African music history and shows how far her international appeal has gone.

Honestly, the girl is just taking over. Who else is doing it like her right now?