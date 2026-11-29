Entertainment

Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) 2026 gave short films a proper home within its Film & TV programme. By combining a film showcase, the British Council’s Film Lab Africa 2 Lagos Showcase, StoryLab, and a content market partnership, the festival created a real bridge for filmmakers to show their work, find market opportunities, and level up their storytelling skills.

EWA is an annual creative summit produced by Livespot360 that gathers creators and entertainers across fields like Music, Film & TV, Fashion, AI & Tech, Live Production, and Entrepreneurship. This edition took place in Lagos from 17 November to 22 November 2026, bringing together producers, actors, filmmakers, and industry pros to hash out the challenges and opportunities currently shaping African television and film.

The spotlight on new talent

The British Council’s Film Lab Africa 2 Lagos Showcase gave filmmakers a dedicated moment to shine by premiering new work from a cohort of Nigerian creative producers and screenwriters. This addition gave the audience more than just finished movies; it opened a window into stories still emerging from a programme specifically designed to grow Nigerian creative talent.

This showcase highlighted the power of shorter-form storytelling within the broader film programme. Let's be honest, short films are the perfect playground for filmmakers to experiment with fresh ideas and test different techniques without the massive scale and stress of a full feature production. It is the best way for producers, directors, and writers to build a solid portfolio and get their work in front of new eyes.

Training and the money talk

EWA didn't just stop at screenings; they went deep into the craft of writing. Through EWA StoryLab, the festival held a three-day workshop led by Lani Aisida, the acclaimed Nollywood writer known for the award-winning film The Herd. Fifteen participants joined the session to dive into the fundamentals of creative writing and the evolution of micro-drama. The focus was on the actual craft of storytelling and how the formats for developing and consuming screen stories are changing.

Of course, art needs money to survive. EWA connected filmmakers with commercial opportunities through Nile Entertainment, which joined as the Content Market Partner with a ₦25 million contribution. This partnership acknowledged that simply showcasing a film isn't enough; there must be strong pathways to help African screen content actually reach the market.

A broad vision for the screen

These different initiatives covered every stage of the process: from investing in raw screenwriting talent and showcasing new work from Nigerian producers to creating market connections for completed productions. This was all part of a wider Film & TV programme that also included deep dives into production, commissioning, and distribution.

The variety of the programme was further shown by the screening of University of Side Hustle. This was the first scripted feature film from Livespot Studios and marked the directorial debut of Darey Art Alade. Presented in partnership with Nile Motion Pictures, its inclusion alongside the shorter showcases proved that EWA wanted to bring all forms of storytelling into one experience.

In an industry where the noise is usually about international deals and massive blockbuster releases, EWA 2026 shifted the focus to the writers, creative producers, and filmmakers building the foundation of the industry. The festival recognised that short films are an important part of African cinema in their own right, not just a stepping stone to a feature film. They deserve their own platforms, industry connections, and investment.

If you missed out this time, Entertainment Week Africa returns from 9 November to 14 November 2027. Registration is already open at ewafrica.com/apply. Who's getting their script ready for next year?