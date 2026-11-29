Entertainment

Bob-Manuel Udokwu, a Nigerian actor, director, and producer, has pushed back against claims that he insulted the late Pete Edochie, a leading actor and broadcaster. The drama started after an episode of Gbam Interview was published on September 7, 2025, where Udokwu spoke about the early days of Nollywood and how the modern home video industry was established.

The root of the seniority debate

During that interview, Udokwu touched on the difference between being an older person and actually starting in the film business during a specific phase. He stated, “Pete Edochie is not the oldest in Nollywood. I started before Pete.” To make his point, he explained that while Edochie is older than him, the veteran did not participate in the first Living in Bondage with the rest of them. Udokwu highlighted the 1992 film Living in Bondage as the project that “started the business” and the growth of the modern home video industry.

Udokwu also questioned the idea that any single actor should be the one to decide who is the oldest in the industry. While the conversation was meant to be about professional experience and industry history, the public reaction turned it into a heated debate over seniority.

Misquoted statements and denials

Things took a turn when a statement began circulating online, claiming that Bob-Manuel had accused Pete Edochie of “parading himself and deceiving others” by acting like the oldest actor in Nollywood. This specific wording made it look like a direct attack on Edochie’s character, moving the conversation away from career timelines and into personal insults.

On September 13, 2025, Bob-Manuel gave a clarification to NollyNow, where he flatly rejected the claim. He said he was misrepresented and never said that. Udokwu clarified that his original discussion was focused on professional timelines and the development of the industry, not an attempt to bring down Pete Edochie’s standing. He also made it clear that he has nothing but respect for the veteran. Since the viral wording was not actually in the Gbam Interview, it remains an attributed online claim that the actor has denied.

Other veterans on the seniority ladder

Bob-Manuel isn't the only one who has waded into the seniority talk. Kanayo O. Kanayo had already addressed similar themes in an Afia TV interview in September 2023. He insisted that his place in history cannot be ignored.

Kanayo also distinguished between the home video era and earlier cinema and television productions, specifically mentioning that Things Fall Apart “was not a home video. It was a cinema.” He explicitly claimed professional seniority within Nollywood, while referring to Kenneth Nnebue and the period of professional home video films, placing Living in Bondage in a specific historical context.

Adding to the conversation, Yemi Solade spoke during an interview on Father’s Path with Tope, published on July 24, 2025. Solade argued that professional experience must be viewed alongside older traditions that existed before the home video boom. He claimed he is senior to Pete Edochie and started acting before him, though Edochie is older. To back this up, he mentioned representing Nigeria as the youngest actor at FESTAC ’77 when he was 17. Solade also argued that Yoruba film history and the use of celluloid have been overlooked in the general accounts of Nollywood.