Music

Sarkodie and Olivetheboy have released a track titled Cold, which blends Ghanaian highlife with hip-hop and Afrobeats. The song focuses on emotional reassurance, vulnerability, and deep romantic devotion.

In the lyrics, the artists express a strong commitment to their partner. The song mentions that when the heart is "running cold," the partner is the one to bring warmth.

One part of the song emphasizes trust and class, with a line saying the partner can trust the singer. The song also addresses doubts, mentioning that there might be things heard that are hard to believe, but suggests these should be asked about directly.

Further lyrics express a deep love and a devotion that the singer says goes back a long way.

The song closes with repeated mentions of the heart running cold.