Entertainment

Veteran Nollywood actresses Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young visited their colleague, Ngozi Nwosu, in the hospital to appeal for support for her ongoing medical treatment. In a video shared on Nwosu’s Instagram page on Saturday 28 November 2026, the actresses urged the public to contribute towards the cost of another surgery.

Gloria Young expressed gratitude that Nwosu is alive but noted that she still has a long way to go before making a full recovery. She stated, “We thank God she’s alive, but we want to use this opportunity to solicit for more funds because there is a long way to go for her to get to 100 per cent.” She added that they hope Nwosu will soon come out and give a testimony on her health.

Another actress, Kila, also appealed for support and thanked Nigerians who had already contributed, while disclosing that Nwosu still needs another surgery. She pleaded, “So, we’re begging you guys, we need money, please come through for us. God will bless you people.”

This follows an appeal Nwosu made in July 2026 for financial assistance to raise N30m for three surgeries. At that time, she disclosed she had spent three weeks in the hospital and was struggling with the cost of treatment. In a video on her Instagram page, the actress, known for her role as Peace in the sitcom Fuji House of Commotion, pleaded with fans and colleagues not to abandon her.

Following that appeal, Abia State Governor Alex Otti approved N25m for her medical expenses, which was paid directly to the hospital. However, her management shared an update in October that while Nwosu had undergone one surgery, she experienced unexpected complications during her recovery. Her management then appealed for continued prayers and financial assistance as the treatment continued.