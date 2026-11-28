Entertainment

The Fisherman is now available for streaming on Prime Video. This move gives the Ghanaian comedy-drama a fresh chance to reach more people after its run through various international film festivals.

Written and directed by Ghanaian-American filmmaker Zoey Martinson, the movie tells the story of Atta Oko, played by Ricky Adelayitar. Atta is a retired traditional fisherman living in a coastal Ghanaian village who dreams of owning his own fishing boat. However, his plans take a wild turn when he meets a talking fish. This encounter leads him and three young companions on an adventure to Accra, where they have to deal with the demands of a changing world while chasing a shared dream.

By mixing comedy and fantasy with Ghanaian culture, the film looks at ambition, tradition, and the generational differences between people. It also explores the pressure that modernisation puts on fishing communities.

The movie has already made some serious waves. It made history as the first Ghanaian film selected for the 81st Venice International Film Festival in 2024. While there, it received UNESCO's Fellini Medal as part of the Enrico Fulchignoni Prize, an award that recognises films that promote tolerance and peace.

After its Venice premiere, the film continued its journey through other festivals. At the 2025 American Black Film Festival, it picked up two major wins, taking home Best Narrative Feature and Best Director. Now that it has landed on Prime Video, the story of the fisherman and his unlikely talking fish friend is finally accessible to a wider streaming audience.

If you're looking for something that blends our culture with a bit of fantasy and a lot of heart, this one is definitely worth the watch. Who doesn't love a good adventure to Accra?