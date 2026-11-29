Gist

Adesua Etomi is giving ₦50,000 each to two fans who can correctly guess the title of her upcoming song with her husband, Banky W.

In an Instagram post teasing the collaboration, she said she is “SO proud” of the project and praised “the phenomenal guy” she is working with. She mentioned that the song is almost ready and that she is proud of its message.

To win the cash, fans have to figure out the title, which begins with the word “ON”. There are two more words to guess, and participants must spell them out one letter at a time, posting each letter as a separate comment. The first two people to complete the title correctly without interruption will get the money, provided they also like, share, and repost the post.

Return to music

This project marks Adesua's return to music after about four years. She released her debut single, “So Natural”, in February 2022, and followed it with a five-track EP called Sue Me on 16 November 2022. That EP included “Hold You Down”, “Dodged A Bullet”, and “Champ’s Song”, the latter of which featured Banky W and saw its video cross one million views on YouTube.

Adesua has not yet shared the full title, the genre, or the release date of the new track, though some fans are speculating it might be gospel music.

Banky W's journey

Banky W’s most recent full project was the 2017 album Songs About U, which featured “Heaven (Susu’s Song)”, written for Adesua before they married in November 2017. After stepping back from music for politics and other interests, he returned in 2019, later releasing “Talk and Do” in 2020, and “Final Say” and “Jo” in 2021. Adesua appeared in the video for “Jo”.

More recently, Banky W collaborated with Victor Thompson on “Super Power”, released on 6 November 2026. He admitted he had thought his music season was over and didn't plan to record again until he prayed for God to give him songs if he was meant to continue. Three weeks later, Thompson contacted him, a move Banky W described as an act of obedience.

Who doesn't love a couple that makes hits and gives out money? I'm already refreshing my feed to see who's winning this.