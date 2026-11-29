Entertainment

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is not happy. The actress has publicly accused former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang of trying to discourage a man from dating her. In a video shared on social media, Nkechi alleged that Queen spoke negatively about her to a man who had expressed interest in getting to know her romantically.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is an America-based Nigerian actress, film producer, film director, and screenwriter who was born and raised in Surulere, Lagos State.

The encounter at the eatery

The drama started when Nkechi met a man in his late 40s at an eatery. According to the actress, the man was very handsome and told her that he had been hesitant to send her a direct message because he feared she might not respond. During their conversation, the man revealed that he knew Queen Mercy Atang and had discussed his interest in Nkechi with the reality star.

However, the conversation did not go as planned. Nkechi claimed that Queen told the man that she was already in a relationship and therefore could not get involved with him. The actress reacted angrily to this.

Nkechi's reaction to the interference

Reacting angrily in her video, Nkechi questioned why Queen would make such a statement without first contacting her to confirm her relationship status. She wondered why the reality star would present her as unavailable when she had never told her that she was married or in a serious relationship.

Nkechi described Queen's alleged actions as wicked and accused her of interfering with her chances of finding a partner. She called Queen a bad person and said: "This is how you take food from people’s mouth."

A pattern of silence

She mentioned that she had experienced similar situations involving other people in the past, but had chosen to remain silent.

Explaining her decision to speak out, the actress said she had been dealing with the incident for 24 hours before she eventually made the video. She admitted she was "under the weather" while recording the clip. Nkechi stated that she does not sugarcoat her words and claimed that Queen has been doing this to her for years on the social media space.

Let's be honest, who does that? Imagine acting like the spokesperson for someone's relationship status without even asking them first. The audacity is plenty!