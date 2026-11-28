Music

Bayanni is not playing games in his song More Than Friends. The track is a romantic and emotionally driven piece that deals with love, longing, and the clear desire to take a friendship to a deeper level. Through the lyrics, Bayanni portrays himself as someone who has waited a long time for the right person and is finally expressing that he wants to be more than just a friend.

Beyond the initial excitement of finding love, the song explores the idea of keeping the connection private and building something meaningful. He spends time exploring romantic possibilities and reassuring his love interest that he has more to offer than what an ordinary friendship provides.

In the lyrics, Bayanni asks "where you been" and mentions having "tears in my eyes when I see ya". He describes the feeling as a dream he does not want to wake up from. There is a strong emphasis on secrecy, with the line that nobody needs to know repeated, highlighting that after all these years, he has still been waiting.

The chorus makes his intentions clear as he sings "tryna be more than friends" and expresses a wish to be something bigger than love. He insists that he can give her more.

Bayanni also describes sitting at a table for two that feels like deja vu, suggesting that they could do many things if the other person approves. He notes that there is no love on the street, but he wants to tickle her fantasy.

Is it just me or is the friend zone the scariest place to be?