Entertainment

Sunday Omobolanle, who we all know as Pappy Luwe, has shared the gist of how he persuaded his wife, actress Peju Ogunmola, to leave her nursing dreams behind for the stage and screen.

Speaking on Talk To B, the veteran actor revealed that even though Peju grew up in a family of actors, she wasn't feeling the profession at all. The woman actually had her admission ready for a nursing school in Ilorin before Pappy Luwe stepped in with a different plan. He advised her to study Theatre Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University instead, believing that they could both benefit from each other professionally.

What's funny is that they weren't even married when this happened, but Peju took the advice. According to Omobolanle, she later became grateful to God because the career shift helped her thrive in the industry.

From jokes to marriage

It wasn't just the career path that was a surprise. Pappy Luwe admitted that neither of them actually expected to end up as husband and wife. He used to joke about marrying her, but Peju would always shoot the idea down, telling him she couldn't marry him. Somehow, the jokes turned into reality and they eventually tied the knot.

For those who don't know the family tree, Peju is the daughter of the late theatre icon Kola Ogunmola. Pappy Luwe himself is a director, producer, and playwright known for his comic roles, and he's also the father of actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle. He even has a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Can you imagine the stress of changing your entire life goal because of a suggestion from someone you're not even married to yet? Talk about a risky move that paid off!