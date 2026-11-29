Entertainment

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has revealed that she was blacklisted in Nollywood after pushing for professionalism and better standards in the industry. During an interview with Rume on The Black Room on TVC, the actress disclosed that she and a group of other actors were labelled the “Troublesome Eight” because they demanded improvements.

Omotola also shared that she was ahead of her time by having a manager as far back as the 1990s, a period when the concept of professional management was not widely understood in the Nigerian movie industry. This forward-thinking approach didn't stop her from facing disappointments regarding how actors are treated in her home country.

Comparing her experience in Hollywood to her decades-long career in Nigeria, she expressed frustration over the lack of royalties from her Nigerian projects. She stated: “Nollywood blacklisted me for demanding standards in the industry. I had a manager in the 90s before people knew what it meant. In under 5 years in Hollywood, I’ve started receiving royalties, while after 31 years in Nollywood I’ve gotten nothing”.

Beyond her career, the actress touched on her personal life, including the complexities of motherhood and the lessons she has learned as a mother of four. She also discussed her relationship with her late mother, admitting that things were not always smooth between them. This was especially true when she started dating her husband, Matthew Ekeinde; Omotola recalled that her mother initially disapproved of the relationship and even warned Matthew that she was not someone he should consider marrying.

Despite the rocky start, Omotola reflected on how their bond gradually improved, moving from a difficult relationship to a much closer one. She also spoke about the regrets she still carries following her mother's death, noting that this experience influenced her decision to make her directorial debut. The conversation with Rume further covered her views on friendship, marriage, and the general dynamics between mothers and daughters.