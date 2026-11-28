Entertainment

Biodun Stephen is not having a good time. The filmmaker took to her Instagram page to complain about a prolonged power outage in her area that has left her struggling with her daily routine, including a lack of water.

According to the video she shared, the power authorities sent a notice on a Saturday night asking residents to pay for water for structural repairs on the grid. They warned that there would be intermittent power outages from Sunday morning until Monday. Instead, Biodun says it has been six days and the lights have not come back.

She pointed out the irony of the situation, stating that while the authorities promised something intermittent, she is actually experiencing a total blackout. Biodun mentioned that her solar system is the only thing keeping her going, and she even thanked God for the El-Nino heat wave because it helps her solar charge.

However, the solar system cannot carry her borehole to pump water. This has left her in a tough spot, worrying that her Monday bathing routine will be a problem because she is running out of water. In her own words, "I can't pee but I want to pee. I can't bathe but I want to bathe."

Because of this, Biodun is officially pleading with companies to gift her a generator. She explained that having a gen would make it easier for her to pump water and stop the "total annihilation" she is currently facing since the lights have not blinked once in six days.