Entertainment

Omo, if you thought you had heard all the bangers for the year, think again! Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage is about to shut down the internet with Tanzanian Bongo Flava powerhouse Nandy, famously known as The African Princess. They've teamed up for a highly anticipated track called "Santorini," which is slotted as the twelfth song on Nandy’s upcoming 16-track studio album, 911. Mark your calendars, because the full album is set to drop on November 27, 2026, and we are not ready!

"Santorini" brings together two absolute legends in the game, and we already know the synergy will be out of this world. Imagine Nandy's signature soulful vocals and that distinct Bongo Flava flavour meeting Tiwa Savage's iconic Afrobeats and R&B artistry. This isn't just a song; it’s a whole musical bridge connecting Tanzania and Nigeria, cementing the fact that African female artists are not just rising, they are dominating the international music scene! Like, who else is doing it like them? Nobody!

Tiwa Savage, our undisputed Queen of Afrobeats, has consistently given us hits, snagged international collaborations, and played a huge role in making African music a global phenomenon. Her partnership with Nandy is not just another feature; it’s a significant milestone for Nandy as she keeps pushing her sound beyond East Africa’s borders. When two giants link up, you know it's going to be iconic!

"Santorini" is just a taste of what Nandy has cooked up with 911, an ambitious project that has been brewing for roughly two years. And trust us, the album itself is a whole buffet of talent! Nandy pulled out all the stops, featuring a global roster including Ferre Gola, Nyashinski, Sheebah, Rayvanny, Bobby Valentino, Johnny Drille, KiDi, Jux, and Marioo. This album is literally an African music festival packed into 16 tracks, bringing diverse influences from all corners.

The entire 911 project was developed under The African Princess Label, with a star-studded production team behind the scenes. Shout out to S2Kizzy, Kimambo, Ammy Wave, Banginbeats, Trone, and Beats by Timmy for holding it down. Even though we’re still waiting for the exact producer for "Santorini" and all the juicy lyrical details, it stands among the album's most notable international collaborations.

With this heavy mix of Tanzanian Bongo Flava and Nigerian Afrobeats, "Santorini" is definitely going to grab massive attention from music lovers globally as Nandy prepares to drop her highly anticipated 911 album. We are clearing our playlists and setting our alarms for November 27.

Who else is buzzing for this East-West African link-up? Drop your thoughts!