Entertainment

It's always a good time to clear out your old playlist and make space for the fresh sounds currently shaping the Naija music scene. If you're wondering what's been cooking, your favourite artists have been busy, and the results are pure fire, from a reunion that brings back good vibes to generational bridges being built in sound.

Seyi Shay and Vegedream Bring the Drama with "Love & War"

To kick things off, Seyi Shay teamed up with French-Ivorian singer Vegedream on a new single, Love & War. This track is a whole conversation, a bilingual duet that dives deep into the complicated side of romance after a breakup. Imagine two people talking it out, moving between Seyi Shay's English verses and Vegedream's French vocals, each telling their side of the story. Grammy-winning producer Harmony "HMoney" Samuels is the brains behind the beat, crafting a sound that explores the tension between affection and heartbreak. Released on 13 November 2026, it's that jam that reminds you all is truly fair in love and war. No be small thing!

Wande Coal and Juls Reunite for "Kowope"

Then we have Wande Coal, linking up once again with British-Ghanaian producer Juls for "Kowope". This is major because it's their first collab since the massive hit "So Mi So"! "Kowope" is also Wande Coal's first solo track since he dropped his 15-track "KING COAL" album back in June. This time, they've cooked up a warm, percussion-led Afropop sound, with lyrics all about wealth, celebration, and abundance. Before its release on 12 November 2026, Wande Coal even gave us a sneak peek with a video that looked like an owambe celebration inside a banking hall – talk about a fitting preview for a song that embodies the festive side of Nigerian life. We just love to see it!

Patoranking and Olamide's "Welcome to Lagos"

Keeping that celebratory mood alive, Patoranking and Olamide joined forces to drop a whole musical tribute to Lagos, our beloved commercial capital. "Welcome to Lagos" is an Afro-dancehall banger that perfectly captures the city's familiar mix of hustle, vibrant nightlife, and everyday movement. Both artists brought their A-game, with Patoranking setting the pace with his dancehall delivery before Olamide jumps in with Yoruba verses rooted in Lagos street culture. Released on 10 November 2026 with an official music video, this track gives two of Naija music's biggest names a chance to salute the city that inspires countless songs. Na so dem take ginger us!

Khaid Bridges Generations with King Dr. Saheed Osupa on "Yasin"

Switching gears from contemporary anthems, Khaid took an unexpected turn with "Yasin", featuring Fuji legend King Dr. Saheed Osupa. This song is a beautiful bridge between two musical eras, blending Khaid's contemporary Afrobeats melodies with Osupa's traditional Fuji vocals and talking-drum rhythms. It’s a genius move that allowed both artists to showcase their distinct musical styles. An official lyric video followed on 14 November 2026. With this collab, Khaid really stepped out of his usual sound, while Osupa brought his unmistakable Fuji vibe to a brand new setting. We love to see young meets old, pure culture!

Spyro Delivers a Dancefloor Starter with "Kpan Kpan"

And if you're looking for something to just get your body moving, Spyro has got you covered with "Kpan Kpan". This two-minute, 19-second Afropop release, produced by Colonel Tyemmy, is strictly for the dancefloor. It’s built around bouncy percussion and a hook that's super easy to catch, making it the perfect party starter. Released on 13 November 2026, "Kpan Kpan" wastes no time and gets straight to its upbeat, dance-ready sound. If you no dey dance to this one, na you sabi!

There's plenty of new gbedu to update your headphones with. Which of these jams is giving you the most ginger?