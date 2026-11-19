Entertainment

Okay, so imagine this gist: Zambian-born rapper Sampa the Great, was out here thinking she and her sister were the only music gurus in their lineage. Then, a chance encounter watching an HBO show led her to discover WITCH, and her uncle's part in its creation.

Turns out, her own uncle had a part in the creation of WITCH, the pioneering Zamrock band. The genre dates from the late 1970s. We're talking major plot twist energy, straight out of a Nollywood blockbuster.

This mind-blowing revelation isn't just a gist she's keeping to herself; it's the whole vibe for her new album, Nu Zamrock. The project is her way of diving deep into that rich Zamrock legacy, asking the big question: what would the next generation of this iconic genre sound like if it kept evolving till today? She's basically taking us on a journey to explore its future, all while celebrating its past.

We're already expecting nothing but greatness from Sampa, but to now know her musical journey is connected to such a foundational sound through her own blood? Omo, that’s just too lit. Her new album ain't just music, it's a whole family reunion in sound. Can your family tree ever?