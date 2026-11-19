Entertainment

Forget your regular birthday shout-outs, because when Obi Cubana’s son, Chidi, turned nineteen, the celebration went absolutely global – or at least, month-long! The billionaire businessman, famously known as Obi Cubana and chairman of Cubana Group, didn't just wish his son a happy birthday; he declared the entire month of November a Chidi appreciation fest. Talk about setting the bar high for proud papas!

Obi Cubana took to his Instagram page to bless our timelines with a photo of the celebrant. Picture this: Chidi sitting on a majestic grand staircase – because where else would the 'superstar of the family' pose, abi? The accompanying caption was pure, unadulterated fatherly hype, dripping with love and major expectations.

"Happy 19th birthday nwa m, the SUPERSTAR of the family!!!" Obi Cubana wrote, leaving no doubt about Chidi's VIP status at home. He described him as the life of the party and said his future is bright. Who needs a crystal ball when your dad is this confident about your destiny?

The entrepreneur also urged Chidi to keep making the family proud and told him how much he loves him, adding that all of November is for him.

Wahala for who no be Obi Cubana's pikin, because this kind birthday treatment is definitely top-tier! How long did your last birthday celebration last?