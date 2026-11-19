Entertainment

From Pitch Dreams to Studio Schemes

Make una hear tori! Elikia Mbinga, the guy wey once captained Ajax academy, don drop him football boots like hot eba for something sweeter: Afrobeats! Yes o, the former midfielder wey sabi ball don port go music, and he dey shine like morning star for the Netherlands' Afrobeats scene. With over 30 million Spotify streams, na serious something he dey do! E be like say this guy sabi where the real ginger dey.

Before now, Mbinga, wey be 25 years old, dey dream big. He picture himself playing for packed stadiums, balling with the big boys. In fact, he don even share pitch with some players wey don blow finish for the Premier League today. He sabi say dem get serious talent, but who for know say dem go shine like that?

The "Machines" and The Turning Point

Mbinga tell BBC Sport on Wednesday say he and him teammates feel say dem join the journey together, and say Quinten and Jurrien dey built like machines from a young age. He recall Gravenberch's technical skills and Brobbey's raw strength – qualities wey carry them go professional football. For real, those guys dey unstoppable, dem just keep going!

But as destiny would have it, while his mates dey chop clean mouth for the pro league, Mbinga no fit break into Ajax's first team. Na so he pack him bag go back to his boyhood club, PEC Zwolle, for 2021. He manage him professional debut against Ajax that September, but after only five more first-team appearances, Zwolle fall kpata kpata as dem relegate. E be like say the football path no just want open fully for him.

When Music Called: The Journey Begins

Instead of giving up on ambition, Mbinga just dey descend the Dutch football ladder, playing semi-pro for fourth-tier clubs. But guess wetin? Na there the real magic start to show face. Him interest for music, wey don dey grow small small for him mind, start to burst out. Football still dey important to him, no be lie, but the desire to create his own gbedu, him own sound, begin take over everything.

He confess say the switch dey tied to him personal growth, and say he like the music and dey look up to other artists wey dey popping that time. He dream of making his own songs, but for that time, him football talent too plenty, so music still dey on hold. But as the professional football door no fully open, na so the music door open wide.

The Sound of Success: Afrobeats Takes Over

His decision to finally give music his all? Chai! E don pay off big time! This former midfielder, instead of scoring winning goals for Ajax, dey drop winning hits for Afrobeats! Him fan base for the Dutch Afrobeats scene dey swell up everyday, like market on Christmas eve.

The numbers no lie o! We dey talk nearly 500,000 monthly Spotify listeners. And him 2024 single, "Mentality," don pass 16 million streams. Total streams? Over 30 million! No be small thing o! This guy no just switch; he collect market for the new lane, and he dey dominate. It's giving "God when?" vibes to other aspiring artists!

Creativity: From Midfield Maestro to Melody Maker

Mbinga say the creativity he developed for the football pitch, especially as a creative midfielder, dey ginger him music too. He say he want experiment with songs, be as creative as possible and develop him own sound. Na so superstar musicians dey do! E be like say the flair he use dey dribble defenders now dey ginger him to arrange melodies and lyrics.

And the feeling of success? E tell us say musical success dey give him the same goosebumps like scoring a goal or giving an assist. Imagine! He say a major hit feel like scoring the winning goal in a final. That kind of joy no get price.

So, while him former Ajax teammates dey do their thing for big stadiums, Elikia Mbinga don find him own stage, him own spotlight. He prove say even if one door close, another one wey bigger fit open. Creativity na creativity, whether na for pitch or studio. Which one you think sweet pass, scoring for Wembley or dropping a banger that hits millions?