Music

Korede Bello, the singer and songwriter who joined Mavin Records in 2014, has released 'A Thousand Songs'. This one is a tender and romantic Afropop love ballad that focuses on marriage, lifelong devotion, and endless affection. He isn't playing games here; the song describes him kneeling to propose and his desire to build a family while cherishing his "African diamond" across a thousand lifetimes.

To get the vibe across, Korede blends English with Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba terms of endearment. He asks the girl to be his "PYT", promises satisfaction guaranteed, and vows to love her till he dies. He acknowledges there are other girls around, but says the only person he sees on his FYP is his baby.

Korede is really leaning into the romance, claiming a pretty girl needs a gentleman like him. He sings that even if he sang a thousand songs, it still wouldn't be enough, because he knows so many ways to love. He takes this further by saying that if they lived a thousand lives, it still wouldn't be enough to cover all the ways he knows how to love her.

In the Yoruba sections, he sings of his wife and calls her by a Yoruba term of endearment.

He compares the feeling of loving her to how easy it is on a Sunday morning. He describes the girl as a "star girl" whose aura is so blinding that she hits him like a sun ray, and he tells her to shine bright, his African diamond.

Honestly, Korede is giving full husband energy on this one. Who is he actually singing this to, or is he just trying to make us all catch feelings?