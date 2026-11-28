Entertainment

Peruzzi, Zlatan and Shoday are still owning the streets as their single "INFERNO" holds the No. 1 spot on the TurnTable Top 100 for the second chart in a row. This is the song's fourth week on the chart, and it is clearly not going anywhere soon.

The track entered Apple Music Nigeria's Top Songs chart at No. 14 within about a day of its release. On 30 October 2026, it reached No. 1 on the Most Played feed, up from No. 6 the day before. Peruzzi describes the track as a love song, and it marks a reunion between him and Zlatan seven years after they last worked together, with Shoday adding the second vocal.

The battle for the top ten

While "INFERNO" is enjoying its run, other artists are fighting for space in the top five. FOLA's "miss u ii (nriri)" is holding strong at No. 2 in its seventh week on the chart. Just behind is BNXN, whose track "If You Like" climbed one place from No. 4 to take the No. 3 spot, also in its seventh week.

One of the most interesting moves in the top ten is Asake's "Gratitude". The song jumped three places from No. 7 to No. 4. What is actually wild here is the longevity; TurnTable counts this song at 29 weeks, making it the longest-running track currently sitting in the top five.

Other movements in the top ten include Rema's "Oh No", which slipped from No. 3 to No. 5. Tiwa Savage's "African Baddie" and Seyi Vibez's "BACK 2 U" both dropped one place, landing at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively. Zinoleesky managed to break into the top ten with "Omo Ologo", which entered at No. 8. Meanwhile, Victony's "SLICK" made a big jump from No. 13 to No. 9, and Seyi Vibez's "GTA" slipped one spot to No. 10. This means Seyi Vibez is currently flexing two different songs in the top ten.

Shaking up the top twenty

Outside the top ten, things are moving even more. Davido's collaboration with Mayorkun and FOLA, "B4 B4", fell three places to No. 11. However, Davido's solo effort "Already Falling" is gaining momentum, rising four places to No. 13. Phyno and Wande Coal also saw a boost with "Ndewo", which climbed seven places to land at No. 14.

Ruger and ODUMODUBLVCK entered the rankings with "DRTY", which debuted at No. 17. On the other hand, Mayorkun's "Home Training" took a heavy hit, dropping eight places to No. 20 in its third week.

FOLA is definitely the MVP of the top 20 in terms of volume. With four different entries, FOLA has the widest spread of any artist in this section. Aside from the No. 2 hit, FOLA appears in the Davido and Mayorkun collab "B4 B4" at No. 11, the song "2am in toronto" with Davido at No. 18, and "waf" at No. 19.

The impact of new releases

It is important to note that the TurnTable chart for 13 to 19 November 2026 ended just before some major new music hit the airwaves. The 20 November 2026 release of the E-Mortal Boy EP by Rema and Wizkid was not captured in this list.

However, early data from Spotify Nigeria's daily numbers two days after that release showed "Feel Alright" hitting No. 1, with BNXN's "If You Like" close behind. Whether this energy carries over to the TurnTable weekly ranking will depend on the chart for 20 to 26 November 2026.

Since different charts like Spotify, Apple Music, and TurnTable use different measurements, these positions serve more as a guide to what Nigerians are playing rather than exact sales figures. We are now waiting to see if a new EP can finally break the current order and knock "INFERNO" off the throne.

Which song do you think actually deserves that No. 1 spot right now?