Entertainment

Annie Idibia is giving the internet a lot to talk about after she decided to hype up her estranged husband, 2Baba, for his new project. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to support the singer's announcement of his latest album, Oldest Young Man. She went into the comments to write a message of blessings and called the singer “A Guy”, which is a nickname she has used for him before.

Annie didn't stop there. She reposted the album announcement on her Instagram story, captioning it to say the album would be out by midnight, endorsing the project. This move caught the eyes of many fans who quickly pointed out the show of support. The singer had already announced that the album would drop at midnight, and the sudden sweetness from Annie has sparked plenty of conversation online.

More than just a comment

Beyond the Instagram hype, there are other signs that have people questioning the current state of their relationship. Annie appears to have changed her Instagram profile name from Annie Macaulay back to Annie Idibia, bringing back the surname she used when they were married.

Adding to the mystery, her manager, Naomi Adenuga, was spotted among the guests at 2Baba’s birthday celebration and his album listening party. Seeing the manager there while the couple is officially separated has only added more fuel to the fire, even though neither Annie nor 2Baba has said anything about trying to fix their marriage.

The road to separation

This friendly vibe on social media comes more than a year after the singer announced that he and Annie had separated. In January 2025, 2Baba posted on Instagram that they had been apart for some time and were currently filing for divorce. At first, the post was deleted with claims that his account had been hacked, but the singer eventually confirmed the separation in a video message.

This news was a shock to many because their relationship lasted more than two decades, including 12 years of marriage. The pair started their journey in the early days of 2Baba's career, and Annie even starred in the video for his hit song, African Queen. They eventually tied the knot in 2013 with two ceremonies—one traditional wedding in Akwa Ibom State and a white wedding in Dubai.

A history of public drama

Their marriage was never far from the headlines. The couple faced several public controversies, mostly involving 2Baba’s relationships with other women and his children from previous partners. Things peaked in 2021 when Annie accused 2Baba of traveling to the United States to spend time with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of some of his children.

Despite all the noise, they tried to make it work and even renewed their marital vows in 2023 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. However, that peace didn't last, leading to the separation announcement in January 2025.

New marriages and new crises

After the split from Annie, 2Baba didn't stay single for long. He began a relationship with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru and married her in a private traditional ceremony in July 2025. But it seems the drama followed him. His marriage to Osawaru has also faced public scrutiny recently due to reports of disagreements between them.

In August 2026, Osawaru admitted they were experiencing a marital crisis, although she told Pulse Nigeria, “My husband and I are fine, just that we are having marital crisis,” while denying that they had separated. The situation got more suspicious in October when the lawmaker introduced herself at the Edo State House of Assembly without using the Idibia surname. Reports also surfaced that the couple had stopped following each other on Instagram. Despite all this, neither 2Baba nor Osawaru has confirmed if their marriage is officially over.