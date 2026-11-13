Tems' 'Surround Sound' concert film: an intimate Lagos vibe for her evergreen hits

Entertainment

The sheer staying power of Tems' For Broken Ears EP is something else, no cap. Imagine, more than one in five fans who first streamed that project way back in January 2022 were still jamming to it consistently in August 2026! This kind of dedication, highlighted in Spotify’s own September 2026 analysis, is exactly what sparked Surround Sound, the new full-length concert film that's got everyone talking.

Released by the streaming giant on November 11, Surround Sound isn't just another concert video. Shot right here in Lagos and masterfully directed by Tim Horwood, this film literally puts Temilade Openiyi – our very own Tems – in the centre of the room, surrounded by her fans. The whole vibe plays out like a personal career scrapbook, taking you on a journey from her early bangers like “Try Me” and “Looku Looku” all the way to her more recent chart-toppers, “Love Me JeJe” and “Me & U.”

The Unstoppable Vibe of 'For Broken Ears'

Let’s be honest, the real star of the show, the one that anchors this whole experience, is that debut EP, For Broken Ears. This project, already six years old, is still racking up serious numbers – we're talking more than 888 million streams across 185 countries, according to Spotify. And get this: since 2023 alone, those same songs have introduced nearly 19 million new listeners to Tems on the platform for the very first time. No wonder the film leans heavily into it, giving live treatments to iconic tracks like “Damages,” “The Key,” “Higher,” and the soul-stirring “Free Mind,” which perfectly closes out the night. In between those gems, you also get to relive the energy of “Crazy Tings,” “Replay,” and “What You Need” before the set smoothly transitions to her newer, equally fire hits.

Why Spotify Brought Lagos to Your Screen

Spotify sees Surround Sound as a fresh way to give that deep streaming relationship between artists and fans a physical address. Rifumo Mdaka, Content Marketing Manager for Spotify in Africa, said Tems' early music continues to be a starting point for new listeners and a place that existing fans return to. Mdaka added that the film takes that encounter beyond the room, allowing audiences to experience these songs together as part of her wider story. It’s that clever commercial logic working its magic – taking an exclusive, invite-only moment and transforming it into something accessible to anyone with the Spotify app, a mere press of a button away.

The Magic Behind the Lens

From a creative angle, director Tim Horwood understood the assignment. He said that with Tems, "the voice and the space around it are central to the experience." The aim, he said, was to stay close to the detail of the performance while allowing each song to breathe. The secret sauce? The 'in the round' setup. Instead of the usual front-of-stage perspective, cameras capture the performance from multiple angles, making the crowd an active part of the visual narrative, not just a blurry background. Horwood also mentioned that arriving at “Free Mind” was key for the team, providing a way to follow the emotional thread that connects the different moments throughout her incredible music journey.

Surround Sound itself is a format that first kicked off in Sub-Saharan Africa, where Spotify brings an artist together with handpicked Premium subscribers for a super close-up show, then captures the whole thing as a full-length music film. So for those of us who couldn't be in that intimate Lagos room, the film is now streaming on Spotify. With For Broken Ears still pulling in new ears years after its release, who knows, some people pressing play on Surround Sound this week might just be hearing “Free Mind” for the very first time. How wild is that?