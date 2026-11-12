Rema dey drop new EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB) next week!

Entertainment

Omo, get ready, because Rema is about to scatter everywhere again! The Nigerian singer, our very own 26-year-old Benin City star, officially announced that his new seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB), will be hitting our speakers on Friday, 20 November 2026.

It’s been a little while since his last EP, so you already know fans don dey curious small about what he’s been working on. But knowing Rema, he never disappoints! Since he burst onto the scene with his self-titled debut EP in 2019, under Mavin Records and Jonzing World, Rema don show us say he no dey play. From one sound to another, e dey always push the boundaries, carrying Naija music go international level.

His journey has been nothing short of eventful. We still remember his 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses, which was a major turning point in his career. Then in 2023, he gave us Ravage, where he brought back that raw Afrobeats sound we love. And just last year, 2024, he switched things up completely with HEIS, his high-intensity sophomore album that just earned him even more global attention. Talk about versatility!

Now, with E-Mortal Boy (EMB), Rema is opening another fresh chapter. If you've been following, you'd know two singles, “Oh No” and the fan-favourite “TEA”, don already drop to give us a sweet taste of what's to come. And let's be honest, “TEA” is pure ginger! Even though Rema is keeping the rest of the project under wraps – no full tracklist or featured artists yet – these two tracks alone don give us assurance say this EP go bang.

This E-Mortal Boy EP will be Rema’s first since Ravage and his latest project after HEIS. Make sure your streaming platforms are ready on 20 November, because this collection go give us plenty gbedu to rock to. Who else is counting down the days for this one?