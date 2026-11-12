Your November Watchlist: Nollywood Dey Burst Brain with Drama!

Entertainment

Nollywood don ginger this November, serving us plenty intimate human drama set against the backdrop of cultural and social currents. From intense family secrets to the price people pay when hidden truths finally burst open, prepare for a serious emotional rollercoaster. We're talking cinema blockbusters and streaming series that will keep you glued to your screen.

Catch These for Cinemas

Loving Itohan – Released November 6

If you're a sucker for romantic drama with deep emotional conflict, "Loving Itohan" is calling your name. This film, which already dropped on November 6, centres on Itohan as she battles the strong pull of a complicated childhood connection. Imagine balancing what your heart wants with practical realities and traditional values – na serious gbas-gbos! Nancy Isime plays Itohan and is also an executive producer, . Orobosa Ikponmwen directed this Greoh Studios and NIP Studios production, with Emmanuel Izuoba producing. Uzor Arukwe, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Dorothy Bachor also feature in the cast.

Five Figurines – Drops November 13

Get ready for a mystery-thriller-drama that promises to entangle your brain cells! "Five Figurines" lands in cinemas on November 13 and follows interconnected lives twisted by revenge, ambition, and plenty guarded secrets. Jealousy, deception, and decisions made under serious pressure all play a part, shifting power balances with every choice. Akay Mason directed and co-produced this one, with Becca Ashang as producer. The cast is loaded with stars like Bimbo Akintola, Ini Edo, Uche Montana, Odunlade Adekola, Ireti Doyle, and Mike Ezuruonye. This film is from Story 73 Nigeria Limited and Element 24 Media.

Ray of Hope – Drops November 20

Inspired by true events, "Ray of Hope" is a drama coming to cinemas on November 20. It's about a young fashion designer trying to make it despite family struggles, economic hardship, and the effects of the pandemic. From Aba to Port Harcourt and Lagos, his journey is all about resilience, identity, and loyalty. Kayode Kasum directed this debut from Porshe Studios Africa, produced by Esse Odometa, Jidekene Achufusi, and Chika Jason Samuel. The heavyweight cast includes Bucci Franklin, Uzor Arukwe, Stan Nze, Jidekene Achufusi, Zack Orji, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Jeriq making his acting debut.

Fire Up Your Streaming Platforms

The Covenant Season 2 (Netflix & Kava) – Released November 6

For the action-thriller lovers, "The Covenant Season 2" is already out since November 6. This series continues the drama from Season 1, diving deeper into family loyalty, underworld politics, and occult elements. This new season expands the story with a South African twist, fresh alliances, and even more conflicts. Created by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by King Shaft, it brings back Sola Sobowale as Stella, Gideon Okeke, Uzee Usman, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Arinze, and Zubby Michael, plus South African actors Vuyo Dabula and Sibusiso Jill.

Return of Arinzo (Kava) – Drops November 12

"Return of Arinzo" is a political thriller on Kava from November 12. This sequel to Iyabo Ojo's earlier film, directed by Iyabo Ojo in her directorial debut, sees a rising actor return home with his fiancée to support his father's presidential campaign. But guess what? Her arrival reopens a 17-year-old scandal linked to a powerful political figure. Expect buried secrets, betrayal, and the truth behind Arinzo's death to scatter everywhere! Iyabo Ojo stars alongside Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, Uzor Arukwe, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, and Priscilla Ojo.

One Too Many (Kava) – Drops November 12

This multi-generational drama hits Kava on November 12 and will tug at your heartstrings. "One Too Many" is a story of trauma and resilience against systemic injustice. Adesua (played by Dakore Akande) witnesses her father's brutal encounter with law enforcement, then faces her own harrowing experiences. After getting pregnant and becoming estranged from her family, she shields her son for twenty-two years, only for him to be wrongly accused of murder. Now she has to confront her past to fight for justice. Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film also features Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela, Funsho Adeolu, the late Rachel Oniga, and Jide Kosoko.

Small Talk (Kava) – Drops November 19

For a mix of mystery and comedy, "Small Talk" is coming to Kava on November 19. This one stars Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, as Baba Dee, a chauffeur who loves to talk. His free-flowing gist about his wealthy boss's lifestyle leads to a robbery when the boss and his wife arrive from the UK with a large sum of cash. An investigation by Officer Okoh uncovers twists you won't see coming. Biodun Stephen directed this collaboration between ShutterSpeed Projects, FilmOne Studios, and Inkblot Productions. Taye Arimoro, Moët Abebe, and Nosa Afolabi are also in the cast.

Spiralling (Kava) – Drops November 26

Finally, for those who love psychological thrillers, "Spiralling" lands on Kava on November 26. This film follows Sade (Toni Tones), a Lagos tech entrepreneur whose impulsive affair with a married man in Abuja sparks a chain of secrets, deception, and a mysterious death. Her carefully built life and identity are now seriously threatened. Wande Thomas directed and co-wrote this with Amaka Anioji, produced by Isoken Ogiemwonyi. E choke! Which one are you adding to your November binge list first?