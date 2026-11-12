Nollywood Founder Bob Ejike Drops New Afrobeats Album, 'Just Love'

Entertainment

Bob Ejike, a true OG in the Nigerian entertainment scene, isn't just an artist; he's the brain behind a whole industry! This man, who practically birthed Nollywood, is about to bless our ears with a brand new twelve-track Afrobeats album called 'Just Love,' slated for release on 23 November.

Ejike has released many records, but not one quite like this. This is an album fully written, composed, and performed by Ejike himself, coming straight to 31 music services in 250 countries through Amuse. This new 'Just Love' album isn't just another project; it’s Ejike’s passionate declaration that African popular music isn't some side gig – it belongs front and centre on the world stage.

From Literature to Legend: Ejike's Journey

Before the Afrobeats took over, Ejike was already shaping the culture. Born in Umuahia, Abia State, his genius showed early. Imagine reading Chinua Achebe at six! By the time he was a schoolboy at Government College Umuahia, his short stories were making waves in Drum magazine, even sharing pages with literary giant Ben Okri. He went on to bag a theatre arts degree from the University of Port Harcourt, learning from legends like Ola Rotimi, Gabriel Okara, and Elechi Amadi. Talk about levels!

This man wasn't just talented; he was Nigeria's youngest columnist and theatre director, and he even dropped his first album, 'No Vacancy,' during his national service in Ogun State. He also joined Ken Saro-Wiwa’s Basi and Co as actor and scriptwriter.

But the real game-changer? His film, 'Echoes of Wrath.' Starring the legendary Richard Mofe-Damijo, this movie wasn't just another film; it snagged a win at the National Festival of Arts and Culture. More importantly, it hit the market before 'Living in Bondage,' effectively sparking the Nigerian video-film revolution. That's why Bob Ejike is celebrated as the founder of Nollywood, which, no cap, is now the second-largest film industry globally. He has also made some 550 music videos along the way.

Global Icon: Stage by Stage

Ejike's influence isn't confined to Naija. He took his talent global, performing at prestigious venues like the Odeon in Greenwich for film launches, and working with cultural powerhouses like the British Council, Alliance Française, and the Goethe Institute. He’s even the Director of Music for the Miss Commonwealth Beauty Pageant and performs annually at the EPRA Awards, a celebration of African diaspora achievement, and holds its Lifetime Achievement Award. You might also have seen his face on UK television as part of Britain’s 'Spot the Sign' campaign against modern slavery. He’s truly doing the most!

His journey also took him to Uganda for six years, where he set up Probe Studios in Kampala. He even spearheaded the Ugawood project with General Elly Tumwine, aiming to build a film industry just like Nollywood. And get this: none other than President Yoweri Museveni himself is a fan of Ejike's music! The man's star power is real. Then came the tour with Aki and Pawpaw, Nigeria’s best-loved comedy pair. The shows Ejike staged with them in Kampala and Jinja drew more than 250,000 people, with Bobi Wine even on the bill. The Nigerian Charge d’Affaires, Ahmed Abubakar, sat in the front seat of an overcrowded concert hall at the Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala. From Chicago, where he performed at the African American Festival of Arts and Culture and Igbo Fest, to other spots across the United States, Ejike has been flying the flag high.

Dubai Glory and Royal Titles

Remember 2013? Ejike was representing Nigeria at the World Music Fiesta in Dubai, and boy, did he make us proud! He didn't just participate; he was crowned Best Performer, beating 35 groups from 35 nations. Draped in Nigeria's colours, he serenaded the crowd with bangers like 'Hotter Than Dubai,' 'Gimmi Gimmi,' 'Iyawo Mi,' and 'All Through The Night.' The papers back then rightly hailed him as Nigeria’s King of Pop and Nollywood Ambassador. The man is simply a living legend, period. His extensive catalogue includes tracks like 'Darling Give Me,' 'Agbalumo,' 'Money Dey,' 'Africa,' 'Sala Maleku,' 'Love Dance,' and 'Mama.'

So, as 'Just Love' gets ready to hit the airwaves, know that it’s not just a new album; it’s a statement from a pioneer who has spent his life elevating Nigerian art and culture. Are you ready for this one?