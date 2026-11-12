Wetin E Go Take? Puffy Tee, Krizbeatz, Andre Vibez on How to Blow in Afrobeats

Entertainment

Afrobeats don blow scatter! From Naija, our sound has gone global, attracting collabs and major opportunities. Stars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tems, and Ayra Starr don carry the 'Afrobeats to the world' movement far and wide. But with this global shine, conversations dey hot about the genre’s identity and the gbedu emerging artistes face to stand out. Na this kain challenge make MTN’s Next Afrobeats Star competition step in, giving aspiring musicians a platform to shine and get proper guidance from industry OGs. During the second season’s trials, three of the show’s judges – music producers Puffy Tee, Krizbeatz, and Andre Vibez – decided to spill the tea on the state of Afrobeats.

Owo and Talent: The Real Combo

Puffy Tee, the brain behind hits like 'Yahooze' and 'Eleko', dropped a major bomb: talent alone no dey cut it for Naija's cutthroat music scene. According to him, emerging artistes need both financial resources and talent to succeed. He argued that just having talent without the backing is “toluntu” – basically, useless! Oga Puffy Tee stressed that artistes must understand the money side of building a strong career, from production and promotion to distribution and other investments needed to reach a wider audience.

"What I would say to any artiste who wants to stand out with all this competition is: have money and have talent. Talent without money is toluntu. Have talent and have a lot of money, a lot of it. That will help you propel your goals forward,” he said. When asked what makes an artiste with potential different from one ready for the industry’s demands, Tee still pointed to financial capacity, saying new musicians must see music as a proper business. He quickly added that money no dey come before talent, but both are super necessary. He even used the example of a pastor trying to start a church – you need more than just a message; you need resources for a place, equipment, and staff. Na serious talk be that!

Afrobeats is for Everybody (But Lyrical Quality Matters!)

Beyond the money talk, Puffy Tee also defended Afrobeats as a big umbrella term for contemporary African music. He brushed off worries that the genre’s growing global fame could overshadow our continent’s many diverse musical traditions. For him, Afrobeats can contain different sounds like reggae, dancehall, and R&B, while still letting artistes fuse their cultural identities and local styles.

“Afro means Africa. So when you say African music, it’s also Afrobeats. Now, what we define as Afrobeats can be reggae, can be dancehall, can be R&B, can be all of it. Afrobeats, this genre, is actually a magnet that puts all kinds of genres together,” he explained. Puffy Tee insisted that traditional Nigerian sounds like Fuji and Juju should keep their unique identities, instead of being renamed Afrobeats. However, he agreed that artistes could easily incorporate them into modern Afrobeats productions. He also noted that the genre has opened doors for musicians across Africa to express themselves through their languages, traditions, and cultural experiences. This hot take from Puffy Tee comes as we continue to talk about how African music is labelled globally. However, the producer also shared a worry about the declining lyrical quality in some new Afrobeats songs, warning that this trend fit weaken the genre’s artistic value. Abeg, make we listen well to wetin we dey sing!

Music, Culture, and the Gospel Groove

Another judge, Krizbeatz, the maestro behind 'Pana', shifted the conversation to music, culture, and Christianity. He argued that Christian music no need to be restricted to only particular sounds or musical styles. He stressed that how people understand and enjoy music is often shaped by their cultural background, adding that African Christians shouldn't automatically link indigenous or modern African sounds to worldly or ungodly influences.

According to Krizbeatz, music is influenced by geographical and cultural experiences, just as clothing and other forms of expression differ across societies. He explained that the idea that slow, classical-sounding songs are better for worship than contemporary African rhythms is mostly because of religious and cultural conditioning. Krizbeatz also argued that musical arrangements could create spiritual experiences, pointing out that melodies, instruments, and lyrics can work together to pass a message. The producer said that the right mix of instrumentation, melody, and lyrics can produce music that inspires listeners, no matter where the performer is from. He confessed to producing songs with lyrics he wouldn’t accept now, stating his approach has changed. He said any song with poor lyrics would never come out of his studio. Instead of outright dismissing an artiste’s creative direction, he would suggest alternative lyrics that still convey the message without messing with his convictions. Na pure wisdom!

Originality is Key, No Copy-Copy

Last but not least, Andre Vibez, the genius behind hits like Ayra Starr's 'Rush' and Rema's 'Calm Down', dropped his own piece of advice: emerging artistes should focus on being original instead of just copying established musicians or rushing to jump on every trending sound. He highlighted that a common blunder among upcoming artistes is trying to replicate successful formulas without developing their own distinct musical identity.