Olamide don drop 'Time & Space' album cover and tracklist

Entertainment

Our very own Olamide, Baddo Sneh himself, don finally bless us with the official album cover and tracklist for his highly anticipated project, 'Time & Space'! This gbedu wey we dey wait for go finally land on November 16, and trust us, the anticipation is just too much right now.

But wait, there's a serious plot twist! Olamide just dey ginger us with his creative skills because e reveal say na him design the album cover himself. E shock you? Us too! This move just confirms say Olamide no dey dull at all, especially since he recently vex go visual art with his Instagram page, @alagemomerindinlogun. Olamide no just dey sing, he dey paint too!

The newly released tracklist also dey out now, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect from the project. And for the featured artists, na FOLA ONLY dey on this one. This album just dey scream versatility, blending Olamide's musical genius with his expanding artistic vision. With the cover and tracklist now out, fans sabi say it's officially countdown season till November 16. Are you ready for the madness, or you no dey fear?