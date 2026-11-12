Ruger and ODUMODUBLVCK drop “DRTY” – Is your playlist ready?

Entertainment

Ruger has just blessed our speakers with his long-awaited release, “DRTY”, featuring none other than the sensational Nigerian rapper and performer, ODUMODUBLVCK.

After serving us a whole vibe with his six-track EP, “R.U. (Raw and Unfiltered) Vol. 1”, and showing out recently on Blaqbonez’s “JUSTINA” (track 12 from his 15-track album), Ruger clearly knows how to keep the fire burning.

“DRTY” was cooked up by the experienced Nigerian record producer, Kukbeatz, so you know the sound is going to be top-tier. This one is definitely a song you’ll enjoy from the very first listen, and trust us, it’s going to be on repeat. It’s got that something special that makes it a must-have for your music collection.

So, if you’re looking for a fresh jam to light up your playlist, “DRTY” is calling your name. Don’t dull, go stream it now!