Uzee Usman Drops Pure Gratitude Vibes For His Birthday

Entertainment

Nollywood actor Uzee Usman Muhammad, popularly known as Uzee Usman, gave us all a dose of good vibes yesterday when he celebrated his birthday. Man no dey play with his creator, because his message was pure gratitude to Almighty God for another year of life, blessings, and all the lessons along the way.

Taking to Instagram on 11 November 2026, Uzee shared his heart, writing, “Alhamdulilah… It’s my birthday.” You know say when you see that 'Alhamdulilah', na serious appreciation don land! He thanked God for all the blessings and guidance that brought him this far.

Our guy is not just grateful for the past, he’s also manifesting big for the future! He prayed for a fulfilling new chapter, listing all the goodies he’s expecting: renewed strength, serious happiness, grace, mercy, protection, genuine love, and prosperity. Talk about a full shopping list for the year ahead!

He even put it out there that he wants to walk straight into his purpose and collect what he called “endless blessings and gratitude.” If that ain't prayer point material, then I don’t know what is. He wrote that he would always thank God now and forever, just to make sure we all got the memo. We love to see a celebrity who remembers where his strength comes from. So, what are you manifesting for your own next chapter?