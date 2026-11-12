Speed Darlington don beg Burna Boy say make e withdraw charges, promise say e go stop comments on sexuality

Entertainment

Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, wey everybody sabi as Darlington Okoye, don finally come out with him full chest to apologise to Burna Boy, our very own Grammy-winning musician, Damini Ogulu. This one no be small thing o! Speed Darlington drop a video on him Instagram page on Thursday, dey beg Burna Boy make e please, please, please withdraw all the charges against him.

E no just stop there, baba promise say if Burna Boy gree, he go stop all him comments about Burna Boy's sexuality, direct or indirect. Speed Darlington come out say e regret any pain or shame wey he fit don cause Burna Boy. "This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain that I have caused you. Any shame that I have caused you," na so e talk for the video.

He even admit say e make mistake thinking say everybody get the same temperament. Sha, he just want make the gbas gbos between them finish.

Speed Darlington, the rapper known for his energetic style, and Burna Boy, the global music icon, don dey chop beef for a while now. This latest apology video from Speed Darlington na him attempt to finally end the long-running drama between the two entertainers, which don dey escalate since October 2024.

The Gbas Gbos Wey Start Am

This whole matter scatter for October 2024 after Speed Darlington start to dey drop videos online, dey question Burna Boy's Grammy Award win for him album, Twice as Tall. Not only that, he come dey throw shades and insinuations about Burna Boy's relationship with American music executive, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Na him make Burna Boy say no, this one don pass entertainment, and he carry petition go police for alleged defamation and cyberstalking.

Things quick quick escalate, and Speed Darlington enter wahala. He was arrested in Lagos on October 4, 2024, transferred to Abuja, detained before being released on October 9, 2024.

After that first arrest, Speed Darlington's lawyer, Stan Alieke, issued a statement apologising to Burna Boy, explaining say the controversial videos were just for entertainment and no be say dem want spoil Burna Boy's name. The lawyer even talk say Speed Darlington don reach out to Burna Boy and him team privately to apologise and clarify him comments. But you know how these things be, Speed Darlington later come out say him lawyer just advise him to apologise so he go fit recover him seized phone. Na wa o!

Round Two and Bail Wahala

E be like say the peace no too last because the disagreement resurface again in November 2024. Speed Darlington was arrested again, this time while he dey perform for a show in Owerri, Imo State. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, no waste time criticize the arrest, calling it unnecessary and accusing Burna Boy of using police power to oppress his client.

This time, Speed Darlington's detention last for several weeks, with him legal team even raising concerns about how long he dey stay in custody. He was later charged to court and eventually granted bail in January 2025. But even after him release, the beef no die down. Speed Darlington still dey release diss materials and dey make more public comments about Burna Boy.

The Conditional Peace Offering

Now, fast forward to this Thursday, Speed Darlington don drop this new video, and e clearly be another try to make peace. But this apology na with condition o! He no hide am, him promise say he go stop commenting on Burna Boy's sexuality and stop mentioning his name only if Burna Boy agrees to withdraw all the charges.

So, the question be: after all this back and forth, will Burna Boy finally answer this peace offering?