Asake: "If I Wasn't Doing Music, I Would Still Be Dancing"

Entertainment

Asake, our favourite 'Lonely At The Top' crooner, don finally clear air say him strong connection to dancing no be joke at all. According to gist from an interview, Asake dey see dance as a major, major part of him identity, something him fit absolutely never separate from himself. My guy just pour out him passion for dance and how e dey influence him entire artistic journey. Talk about dedication!

For Asake, dancing has always passed just ordinary performance activity. He explained say him interest for am for still dey intact, even if him never pick music as him career path. Imagine Asake doing something else entirely, but still tearing up the dance floor? Impossible to picture, abi? “If I wasn’t doing music, I would still be dancing. I don’t think I could ever separate that part of me from who I am,” the singer himself confirmed. See confidence and self-awareness!

This revelation dey give us serious insight into the creative engine behind all those energetic dance movements and expressive choreography wey we dey always see for him performances. Ever since Asake gained prominence in the Nigerian music industry, he don build solid, unshakeable reputation for mixing him distinctive sound with stage shows wey dey make everybody ginger from start to finish. Truly, dance na big, fundamental part of him whole musical identity. It's not just a skill, it's him.

You know say him style na serious blend of Afrobeats, Fuji, and street-pop influences? All these elements dey always come with mind-blowing visuals and performances. These visuals dey reflect him background and how much he appreciate movement, making every single show a full, immersive experience for the fans. Him latest comments just dey solidify him belief say true artistic expression go way, way beyond only music. For Asake, dance remain a natural, organic part of who he be, no be just some extra steps added to him stage performances to spice things up small.

E mean say the man dey live him dance, no be just perform am when the cameras dey roll. Him comments also dey hammer on the importance of embracing your personal interests and creative abilities, even when you dey explore different roads for your professional career. So, if you get that one thing wey just dey flow naturally for your blood, like Asake with his dance, hold am tight and let it define you! No wonder anytime Asake climb stage, e be like him entire body dey sing the song with him, every step a lyric. Na full package him be, from vocals to him legendary legwork! Wetin una think, can you imagine him without the moves?