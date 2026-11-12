Davido dey serenade Chioma for boat in Tanzania, but madam just dey chop food!

Entertainment

Afrobeats megastar Davido and his wife Chioma don scatter social media with a trending video of them living their best life in Tanzania. The clip, which came out yesterday, 11 November, shows the couple on a night boat cruise, with the city lights sparkling behind them.

Omo, Davido was visibly in high spirits, giving all the love vibes as he serenaded Chioma with his song 'Already Falling'. He pointed directly at his wife, singing the lyrics straight to her, even resting a leg across her casually, totally at home.

But Chioma remained unbothered! While Davido was doing the most, singing his heart out, she was just focused on her meal and drink, cool as ever. Na true say love dey sweet, but food dey sweet pass sometimes, abi?

This whole cruise dey trend online, especially as Davido is in a face-off with popular influencer VeryDarkMan. So, to see him and Chioma looking so relaxed and playful, just enjoying their holiday, people online don dey talk. The reactions are mixed, with some loving the show of affection and others cracking up at Chioma's chill demeanour.

One internet user, @nneannamotherearth_tyhopho, shared the love, saying: "I love this Davido and his beautiful wife Chi." Others saw it differently, with some netizens split over the contrast between Chioma's cool demeanour and Davido's enthusiastic display of affection.

So, between Davido's full-on romantic display and Chioma's 'food first' energy, who really understood the assignment here?