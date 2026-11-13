Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo Link Up for Jagun Jagun 2, Fans Don Dey Ship!

Entertainment

Nollywood don burst again as news fly say veteran actors Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo go dey feature together for the upcoming sequel of Netflix’s original film, `Jagun Jagun`. The pairing don spark serious excitement among fans, with many already revisiting their classic collaborations and gisting about their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, and Femi Adebayo, who directed `Jagun Jagun` (2023), are two heavyweights in the Nigerian film industry. `Jagun Jagun` won awards at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and the Africa Movie Academy Awards. Now, their reunion for `Jagun Jagun 2` is bringing all the heat, especially because of their legendary past work.

The OG Chemistry: Taiwo Taiwo Days

This excitement no just start today; e get root inside their previous Yoruba films, especially the 2008 blockbuster `Taiwo Taiwo`. In that film, Funke Akindele played T-Girl, while Femi Adebayo was T-Boy. Their characters were living seemingly ordinary lives by day, but by night, they were running a whole robbery syndicate. Ah, the drama! Their performances for that movie left a lasting impression on viewers, and many don dey beg for a reunion in similar roles ever since.

The renewed interest, which fans popularly dey call “shipping,” really picked up steam after promotional materials featuring the two actors for the sequel dropped. People sabi good thing when they see it, and their reunion na certified ginger! Fans don dey share behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of the pair all over social media, just expressing pure joy to see them work together again. Dem even dey suggest a remake of `Taiwo Taiwo`, and guess what? Both Akindele and Adebayo don respond positively to the idea. Imagine that! Double wahala for who no like am.

Social Media Don Catch Fire for “FaFa”

This “FaFa” ship (that’s Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo, for the uninitiated) received fresh attention for October. The actors were spotted exchanging greetings at actress Wunmi Toriola’s son’s seventh birthday celebration. Of course, videos from the event went viral on social media, leading to even more gbas gbos and discussions about their relationship and old projects.

Fans no dey hold back their feelings. After seeing behind-the-scenes pictures from the `Jagun Jagun 2` photoshoot, an X user, Bodun (@bodungirl), no waste time to hail her fellow fans, writing: “Where are my fellow shameless shippers FA2.. Funke Akindele & Femi Adebayo bts of Jagun Jagun2 photoshoot.” Other fans joined in too, with posts on October 19 and October 23 hailing the pairing.

One fan, Jasper (@Talk2warith), took the shipping to another level, praising both actors’ abilities and dreaming big: “Imagine Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele rekindling their romance and eventually getting married. Nollywood would never be the same! With their combined talent, passion, creativity and business acumen, they could become the Dangotes of Nollywood.” Jasper even went further to declare Femi Adebayo “the best actor in Nigeria,” hailing his versatility and ability to bring characters to life. Aladire (@SistoFavored) revealed that fans had coined the ship name “FaFa” for the pairing.

Wait, Not Everyone is Shipping It?

As usual, for every ginger, there must be one or two people wey dey pour water. Not everyone shared the intense excitement, as some social media users urged fans to just appreciate the actors’ friendship and professional relationship without attaching romantic meanings to their interactions. Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle), in a post on October 23, warned fans against making assumptions about the pair’s relationship based on their public appearances.

Despite the differing opinions, the renewed attention don bring back all the good memories of Akindele and Adebayo’s past collaborations. Whether you're a FaFa shipper or you just want good content, one thing is clear: `Jagun Jagun 2` go loud!

Are you ready for the FaFa effect, or should fans just calm down?