Entertainment

Chai! Get ready for some serious feels because N47WORKS, in association with TFA STUDIOS and Top of the Iceberg Studios, just dropped the announcement for their new short drama, 'HOME'! This one, directed and written by the talented Nigerian filmmaker Ayomide Napson, is not just another film – it’s a whole journey into the deep end of grief, unresolved family wounds, and the emotional struggle to reclaim one’s life after loss. Our fave Kanyin Eros leads the cast, bringing her A-game to a story that sounds like it will hit right at home.

Ayomide Napson is following up his 2024 short film debut, A Tale of Two First Dates – which he wrote, directed, and produced – with this heavy-hitting sophomore project. With 'HOME', he describes a film rooted in a Nigerian cultural context.

'HOME': A Deep Dive into Grief and Family Wahala

Picture this: the 36-minute drama follows Toke, a 31-year-old widow who works as a realtor but is emotionally stuck in the past. She has spent years emotionally suspended in the memories of her late husband. She remains attached to the house she and her late husband once shared, which has become a constant reminder of the life she has lost.

Her friend, Isabel, tries to draw her out of isolation. However, Toke’s circumstances start to shift when a blind date introduces her to Adam. He sounds like a gem – gentle and emotionally grounded, his attempts at connection start to challenge Toke's self-imposed withdrawal. But hold on, don't expect a quick fix! The possibility of a new relationship, while promising, barely scratches the surface of the thick emotional barriers Toke has built around herself.

And just when you think things might start to look up, a long-awaited reunion with her successful, but emotionally distant, mother, Mrs Adeoye, pops up to complicate Toke’s journey even further. This brings years of neglect and unspoken distress bubbling to the surface. As Toke confronts these unresolved family tensions and the grief she has struggled to process for so long, she's forced to look in the mirror and truly ask herself: what has holding onto the past really cost her?

Napson's Vision: Grief as Routine, Healing as Permission

Napson himself, the genius behind this project, spilled some tea on his vision for the film. He describes 'HOME' as an intimate exploration of grief, seeing it as a quiet condition that just settles into daily life. Ehn, he's talking about that kind of loss that lets you still function, succeed at your job, and even open your heart to love again, yet still leaves you emotionally suspended in time. Through Toke’s story, the film boldly asks a profound question: what does it truly mean to live after loss? And perhaps more chillingly, does choosing to live life again feel like true healing, or a betrayal of what once was?

He stressed that the film is deeply rooted in our own cultural context, exploring the generational differences in how love and sacrifice are expressed within a Nigerian family. So you know it's going to be relatable! For Napson, 'HOME' is about grief becoming a routine, love living on as memory, and ultimately, healing as the permission we give ourselves to let life move again. This is serious matter, guys.

The Stellar Cast Bringing 'HOME' to Life

But wait, the cast line-up for 'HOME'? E choke! Kanyin Eros, known for her captivating roles in Ìrètí (2024) and Journey to Bloom (2024), and Zikoko Life’s “Something Sweet” (2025), is taking on the weighty role of Toke. If you’ve seen her work, you know she’s going to deliver that raw emotion! Timilehin Ojeola, who appeared in A Night in 2005 (2024) and The Artifact (2024), is playing Adam, the gentle soul challenging Toke’s world.

Sharon Rotimi, known for Finding Me (2025) and Son of the Soil (2025), steps into the shoes of Isabel, Toke's friend. It seems Ojeola and Rotimi are quite the duo, as they've both also appeared in When Tari Met Voke (2026) and the TV series The Wives (2025). Rounding out this powerful principal cast is the veteran Najite Dede, who plays Mrs Adeoye, Toke’s emotionally distant mother. Her impressive screen credits include 30 Days (2006), The House of Secrets (2023), Grown (2023), and Her Daughters’ Mother (2026).

Behind the scenes, Toti Fagade serves as producer, with Feranmi Abiola handling the cinematography, editing, and colour grading, and Jacinta Mbewu as art director.