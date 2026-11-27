Entertainment

Nigerian singer TAR1Q and Johnny Drille, a singer, songwriter, and producer, have collaborated on a new single titled “MAKE ME,” released on 27 November 2026. The track, put out under Chocolate City Music, blends contemporary Afrobeats with R&B and folk-soul influences.

“MAKE ME” focuses on the desire for genuine love and the feeling of waiting for something worth the effort. The song's emotional theme is designed to resonate with anyone who has ever prayed, loved, and waited for something real, centering on the hope of finding a meaningful connection.

The record serves as a meeting of two different musical styles. TAR1Q provides a melodic delivery and a contemporary Afrobeats approach, while Johnny Drille contributes his distinctive folk-soul vocals and the soulful vocal character that defines his music. Together, their styles create a blend of heartfelt storytelling and melodic expression.

For both artists, the exploration of genuine love in this song represents a thoughtful addition to their musical journeys. This collaboration marks a notable release from Chocolate City Music.