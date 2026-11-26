Entertainment

Rema has always been obsessed with staying ahead of the curve, taking creative risks faster than most of his peers. This drive has kept him relevant as one of the biggest popstars of his generation, but his restless hunt for a new sound isn't always a win. On his latest EP, E-Mortal Boy, that need to be forcefully unique sometimes gets in the way of the music.

E-Mortal Boy isn't his first time dipping into dancehall territory, as he had already released songs with a similar soundscape before this project. However, some of the tracks here feel like they are fighting too hard to be divergent.

The hits and the misses

The project really comes alive on songs like Velvet and TANZANIA because Rema keeps things simple. Velvet feels like a throwback to 2014 Afrobeats with that Shoki bounce, but he still adds his own flavor with the Bollywood-esque vocals and romantic crooning that defined his debut album. Then there is TANZANIA, which brings a rebellious groove perfect for the dancefloor. The track uses airy flutes and visceral Afro-percussion that hints at early 2000s Kompa, Zouk, and old Nollywood aesthetics, while his unique vocal texture keeps it unmistakably Rema.

On the other hand, some tracks just don't land. Bang Bang is a total nothing burger. While it has some European EDM influence and isn't exactly offensive, it's just too generic. It sounds like the kind of music you'd hear during those unsolicited ads on social media, and it's a mystery why it even made the cut.

When the experimentation goes too far

Then we have the songs where the "innovation" feels forced. Oh No is a straightforward Afro-bashment record where Rema's chameleon abilities shine, and the second verse has some licentious grooves that would definitely set a dance floor on fire. TEA follows a similar sonic path but goes for a more risque vibe with an electro-synth fusion. The source's writer likes this song a lot despite it being divisive, but the “like tiger” line is a miss. Despite the pirate twang Rema is using, the song would actually be better off without that specific bar.

SUGA is where the ambition really falters. The novelty of Rema’s accent has mostly worn off, and it doesn't add much to the song. While his lyrical detailing of a treacherous love interest is still intriguing, the voice ends up alienating the listener instead of elevating the track. Starting the song with coarse ramblings about abstract nothings feels like being edgy just for the sake of it. This kind of delivery worked on his previous EP because hyper-pop is designed to be deviant, but here it just doesn't fit.

The RAVAGE influence

Feel Alright tries to tap into the psychedelic and sensually charged frequencies of RAVAGE, similar to tracks like Don’t Leave and Red Potion. It feels tailor-made for Wizkid’s midtempo style, but it doesn't quite capture the same magic. The reason is the production; it lacks the maximalist and expansive ambience that made the beats on RAVAGE so immersive. It is still a good song, but it's those fine margins that separate a good song from a great one.

Overall, the roll-out for E-Mortal Boy promised new adventures, and while Rema did find some new dimensions to his art, some of the delivery feels too forcefully inventive. It's great that he has the mindset of an innovator, but sometimes an artist needs to take a breather and let the audience catch up. Being ahead is good, but if you go too far, you might just leave everyone in the dust.

Is Rema moving too fast for us, or are we just not keeping up?