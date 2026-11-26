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Music star Davido, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday, was at another celebration held in his honour over the weekend. In Lagos, he and his wife, Chioma, linked up with streamer Davrel and his mum for a proper sweet time, .

OBO's Shoutout to Imo State Queens

During the hangout, a video captured a heartwarming moment as Davrel’s mum connected with Chioma. She excitedly referred to Chioma as her "fellow Imolite", a shout-out to their shared heritage from Imo State, a state in Nigeria’s South-East geopolitical zone. This instantly caught Davido’s ear. Trust OBO to seize the moment; he then chimed in with his own playful endorsement, confessing that "Igbo girls are sweet." He followed up with a cheeky "Imo girls are muah," blowing kisses to emphasize his point. We sabi say the man likes good things!

This isn't the first time Davido has publicly shown love for girls from the Igbo land. In a past Drink Champ interview, when he was asked the ever-pressing question about where Nigeria's most beautiful girls hail from, Davido didn't hesitate. He enthusiastically pointed out that they are from his wife Chioma’s state, Even Cubana Chief Priest had echoed similar sentiments when Chioma celebrated her birthday in 2023. He gave Chioma her flowers, praising her for bringing pride to the indigenes of Imo State, saying her positivity "represents all Imolites well," and showering her with prayers. It seems the love for Imo queens runs deep in Davido's circle!

Chioma: The Ultimate Ride-or-Die

Beyond just praising her state of origin, Davido consistently uses any chance to hail his wife, Chioma. At Zlatan Ibile’s traditional wedding ceremony, when asked about his favourite meal, Davido had a quick, sweet reply that melted hearts: "My wife, Chioma." Ah, love o! During another livestream with streamer Davrel, Davido was openly gushing about his love for Chioma, highlighting their tight bond. He revealed that they talk every single day, emphasizing that Chioma is truly an "inseparable part of his life." This kind of dedication no be joke.

When his twins celebrated their birthday, Davido shared a touching throwback video dedicated to Chioma, acknowledging how God had always had their back through everything. He specifically highlighted her strength, noting that despite all the sleepless nights that come with motherhood, Chioma still managed to flawlessly take care of their beautiful home, juggling "so many other responsibilities." Talk about an ultimate superwoman! He has even mentioned in an interview that these days, his clubbing days are mostly over. Instead, he prefers to stay at home, often "sleeping on FaceTime with his wife." Sounds like proper husband material, if you ask us.

Their Love Story: From College Crushes to Forever

Davido’s unwavering affection for Chioma even shone through after his Grammy loss. He openly shared how his wife was his major support system, encouraging him to attend the awards ceremony despite the potential outcome. He quoted her wise words, telling him there is "victory in humility and grace in defeat." That's a queen right there, teaching her king life lessons! In another heartfelt post, he simply hailed her as his "ride-or-die," a title that perfectly captures their bond.

Their journey hasn't always been smooth sailing, but Davido is open about it. In a 2023 interview with Anas Bukhash, he revealed that his "biggest disappointment" was how he handled his rift with Chioma before they finally tied the knot. The father of six admitted he "could have done better," acknowledging what an "amazing person" his wife is. Thankfully, he counted himself lucky to have been able to fix things between them. Speaking about his married life, he described marrying Chioma as "the best decision he has ever made." He spilled the tea that he has known Chioma for a whopping 20 years, right from when they met in college. They literally grew up together, becoming so "used to each other" and understanding each other on a deep level.

He even recounted how he first tried to 'toast' her when she was a first-year student at Babcock, where they were both studying. Guess what? She actually turned him down, even with his celebrity status at the time! Baba sent his PA to call Chioma, but she declined. They eventually linked up in Lagos later, and that's when things got heated. This kind of love story, from college turn-down to ride-or-die, shows us that consistency truly pays off. What do you think about Davido’s constant hype for Chioma and Imo girls?