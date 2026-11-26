Entertainment

Weyrey dey disguise! Olamide has dropped yet another album, "Time and Space," even though he tweeted back in 2022 that "Unruly" would probably be his last. Who would have thought he'd give us three more projects in just four years?

This man truly no dey dull, consistently adding to his extensive music library. Through all the Afropop changes, he's remained solid, cementing his place as one of Naija's most prolific rappers and a top-tier record executive.

Olamide's New Art Vibe

Before the album dropped, Olamide gave us a glimpse of another side of his creativity. He was sharing visuals of himself drawing and painting, even introducing an artistic alter ego called Alagemo Merindinlogun. Na so! That artwork eventually became part of the album's identity. He designed the cover himself, showing a painting of him alongside some surreal details like a rocket, a Lagos danfo, an hourglass, and a serpent. It's clear connection to his growing interest in visual art.

Journey Through Sound

The album kicks off with "Elohim," a house-inspired track where Olamide reflects on his journey and shouts out God as his source of joy. The song, named after the Hebrew word for God, is pure gratitude over a fast-paced beat. With its soulful arrangement, saxophone, and violin, it's an uplifting start, setting the tone for the electronic and dance vibes to come.

He keeps some of that energy on "Skoskola" and "Say Less," bringing back the street-pop sounds we all know and love. Both tracks feel familiar, but "Say Less" leans a bit more melodic, with violin and guitar complementing his steady flow and an infectious hook. Then there's "Burukutu," already making waves online, pushing further into electronic territory. The lifestyle-driven lyrics, which list international destinations, are just too catchy, turning a list of destinations into a proper jam.

"Alujon" brings high-energy percussion and crisp guitar, making it a proper party starter with its call-and-response hook. "Mbiri" takes us back to house music, letting the production shine with saxophone accents. "Jaiye," featuring Fola, is the only collab on the album, a carefree track where Olamide is just having fun, and Fola's verse fits right in. "Oshey" and "Ring" follow suit, with Olamide settling into his familiar flows. While these tracks keep the easygoing vibe, let's be honest, they don't exactly stand out from each other.

The Jogor Twist and The Familiar Recur

The album closes with "Jogor," which might just be its most inventive moment. It’s a proper fusion of Fuji and EDM, blending different Nigerian popular music styles in a way nobody saw coming. Olamide samples Niyola's "Toh Bad" and Wizkid's "Pakurumo" — both from the 2010s — giving the track a nostalgic feel, reminding us of his "Eni Duro" days. But it's not just nostalgia; it's an interesting mix of familiar Nigerian sounds with contemporary electronic production.

"Time and Space" really shows Olamide tapping into house and electronic music, which is big in Lagos nightlife right now. This gives the album a fresh feel, even as he holds onto his street-pop roots and other Nigerian influences. That saxophone keeps popping up too, connecting the different sounds across the project.

However, while he's exploring new sounds, not all of it hits different. Some of the production choices start to feel a bit repetitive, with similar beats and arrangements blending into each other as the album plays. This is especially noticeable on the more relaxed tracks that don't offer enough variety to keep you hooked. Lyrically, the album also plays it safe. Olamide often uses familiar expressions without really diving deep into them. Maybe more collaborations, apart from Fola, could have spiced things up and added some fresh perspectives.

"Time and Space" finds Olamide comfortable enough to experiment outside his usual style. "Elohim" and "Jogor" show how brilliant those experiments can be, but the repetitive parts remind us where he could have pushed it further. The short runtime actually works well, keeping the weaker parts from overstaying their welcome. It might not be a total reinvention, but it's an enjoyable listen from an artist doing things his own way. So, what do you think? Is this Olamide's next big hit, or just another one for the road?