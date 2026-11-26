Entertainment

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji don drop some serious gospel on his Instagram page, telling us to cut out all that negative talk about ourselves – even if na cruise! You know how we Nigerians like to dey joke about our problems? Well, Baba Lateef says it's time to put a stop to that gbas gbos.

The award-winning actor and filmmaker made it clear in a recent post that our words are not just empty air; they carry proper energy. According to him, your own body no sabi the difference between a playful jab and a serious declaration. So, when you dey joke negatively about yourself, your body dey log am as fact, omo! Imagine your system thinking you're actually cursed just because you were trying to be funny. E shock you?

Lateef Adedimeji dey advise all his followers to seriously consider changing the way they talk about themselves. He believes that this conscious shift in self-talk can bring major positive changes into our lives. Forget all the motivational speakers, this one na from our very own Nollywood star. So, are we ready to drop the negative vibes and speak better things, or you still want your village people to win?