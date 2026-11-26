Entertainment

Funke Akindele, the Nigerian filmmaker and actress, has shared the real-life pressure that comes with success, especially when you are the only influential person in your family. Discussing her hit film Behind the Scenes, she explains that people believe you have to back everybody once you start making it. She believes it is time to remind people about the importance of self-love, stating, “You need to love yourself. You need to give back to yourself. You can't be pouring from an empty cup.”

It was not always smooth sailing for the actress. She recalls the heavy rejection she faced at the start of her career, admitting she would even skip university classes just to attend auditions, only to leave disappointed. According to her, she faced many discouraging rejections, but it only took one big yes to launch her career.

Real stories, global reach

When it comes to her craft, Akindele wants her characters and stories to reflect real experiences. She tells Madowo that she aims for relatable stories that leave audiences wondering how she knew so much about their lives. She believes African stories from Nigeria, particularly the real family dynamics, are what allow these films to travel globally because they are felt and seen as authentic.

Looking back at her iconic Jenifa character, which she developed in 2008, she explains that the goal was to connect with young people and encourage them to believe in themselves. For her, storytelling is a powerful tool to address social issues and inspire the next generation.

Legacy and gratitude

Akindele also paid tribute to her late mother, noting that her mother's belief in her talent and constant encouragement helped shape her into the person she is. As she thinks about the legacy she wants to leave behind, she says she wants to be remembered as the woman who gave access to other women and broke barriers to make them believe in themselves.