Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh is finally celebrating a big win. The Nollywood actress and evangelist shared on Instagram on Tuesday 25 November 2026 that she has finally acquired her dream property, even after months of struggle.

It wasn't a smooth ride to get the keys. Tonto revealed that she spent three months chasing this particular property without any success. For her, the fact that it finally happened is a miracle, as she noted that what seemed impossible with man became possible with God.

To announce the news, she posted a photo of a set of keys resting on a blue document. She described the acquisition as a dream come true to close out the year and admitted she is still in awe of how the whole situation unfolded.

She didn't stop there; she encouraged others to celebrate her win, adding, "Congratulations to us! When blessings happen in your neighbourhood, you have every reason to celebrate too. What God does for one, He can do for another!"

Honestly, we love a good "finally" story. Chasing a house for three months only for it to suddenly click is the kind of stress we don't want, but the result is definitely worth it. Who doesn't love seeing a dream property finally become a reality?