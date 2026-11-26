Entertainment

Nollywood actor Uzee Usman has told the public to stop worrying about what others think. In a post on his Instagram page, the actor shared that people do not need to know every detail of one's life story.

He made it clear that there is no obligation to prove anything to anyone. Usman urged individuals to simply keep their hearts attached to the Almighty, stating that is all that truly matters.

Honestly, it's the kind of energy we all need in this loud social media era where everyone wants a front-row seat to your business. Who actually has the energy to be explaining themselves to strangers every day?