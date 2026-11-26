Entertainment

Make una hear oh! Wizkid, our Big Wiz himself, just scooped another major international award, making Nigeria proud once more. Na for the 2026 BreakTudo Awards for Brazil dem crown him 'International Male Artiste of the Year'. And guess who he beat? E no easy oh, Burna Boy and plenty other international heavyweights were also in the running. Baba just cleared road for them!

The announcement came after the awards ceremony wey hold for São Paulo, Brazil, on November 24. This one no be small feat, especially since this isn't even his first time dominating this particular category.

Remember for 2023? Wizkid already carried this same 'International Male Artiste' award. So, this 2026 win? Na confirm double victory! E be like say Brazil don turn Wizkid's second home for awards. The man just dey collect accolades back to back, cementing his place as a true global music icon.

This latest recognition na big addition to all his other international wins, and it just puts him right there with the biggest names in music from all over the world who also got celebrated at this year's event. The BreakTudo Awards, for those who don't know, dey celebrate achievements in music and popular culture, and the real MVP for selecting winners na the fans themselves through heavy voting across different categories.

So you see say this win no be fluke! Fans play a big role in choosing the winners. His victory, alongside Burna Boy's nomination, just dey show say Nigeria no dey play for the international music awards scene. We dey gather global presence steady. Big Wiz just dey carry the flag high!

Wetin we go tell them? When you are big, you are big. Congrats to our Starboy! Who else is feeling like we need a Wizkid appreciation party right now?