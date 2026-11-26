What happens when a runway fashion show and a live concert merge into one massive event? That is MadWalk, created by MAD TV in Athens back in 2011. On Monday, 23 November 2026, the show returned for its 16th edition.

The concept stands out completely: each fashion designer teams up with a musical artist. As the models showcase the collection down the runway, the artist performs live on the very same stage at the exact same moment. Every single pairing is crafted strictly for this one night, featuring fresh arrangements, mashups, and covers you will not hear anywhere else.

Today, MadWalk stands as Greece's biggest night of fashion and music, packing out the Tae Kwon Do indoor arena in Athens, broadcasting as a national TV special, and drawing an open model casting that saw over 3,500 entries.

This year's edition ran under the theme «We are all made of stars».

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the LEGO Daisy Dress: a couture piece constructed from 12,000 LEGO elements, featuring 790 flowers fitted individually by hand. Crafted by designer Nora Sarman alongside LEGO Certified Professional Balázs Doczy, it was presented in Greece exclusively at MadWalk, rocked by the host of the evening, Vicky Kaya.

Old Hollywood glamour also took centre stage alongside a live Beyoncé mashup, as singer LILA blended Beyoncé with Adriano Celentano's «Prisencolinensinainciusol» for Celia Kritharioti's collection, filled with fringes, feathers, and organza rosettes.

Eurovision star Eleni Foureira shut down the show with the grand finale, right before a burst of confetti covered the entire arena.

MadWalk. Where fashion meets music.