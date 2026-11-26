Entertainment

Ayra Starr almost missed the biggest news of her year because she was fast asleep. On the day the 2027 Grammy nominations were announced, the singer was so wound up thinking about the nominations that she went back to bed. It took a phone call from her mother to wake her up and break the news that she had secured two nominations.

Her mother told her, “I’ve been trying to reach you. Where have you been? Congratulations on your two Grammy nominations!” Ayra admitted she didn't believe it at first, so she had to jump online to confirm the news was real. She described the feeling as "crazy" and said she is grateful and excited, though she felt her body hadn't fully comprehended the situation yet.

Ayra Starr is a Nigerian Afrobeats singer who has previously been recognised by the Grammys for her hit songs.

The big nods and the struggle

The nominations are for Best African Music Performance for her song “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” and Best Global Music Album for her project, Starrgirl. While she has been nominated before, the album nod is a first for her. She previously received a nomination in 2024 for “Rush” and another last year for “Gimme Dat,” which featured Wizkid. This marks her third time appearing in the African Music Performance category.

Getting Starrgirl to the finish line was not a smooth ride. Ayra shared that the project didn't come together easily. She went through the process of picking the name and recording the first set of songs, but then decided the album wasn't ready yet and had to head back into the studio. She noted that "it took more than a village" to bring the album to completion and called the current recognition the most fulfilling thing ever.

A childhood dream come true

The nomination for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” is especially meaningful because it is a collaboration with Angelique Kidjo. Ayra grew up listening to the Beninese singer and remembers the excitement of walking to school past the house where everyone knew Kidjo used to live. Just passing that house was a thrill for her as a child.

Now, the two of them share a Grammy nomination, turning a fan moment from her childhood into a professional milestone. Ayra described the multiple Grammy winner as a sweetheart and “hilarious” in the studio, noting that Kidjo loves to vibe and have a good time.

Beyond the awards

While the nominations are huge, Ayra is focusing on how Starrgirl connected with her fans. She mentioned the listening parties for the album, where she was moved to see people showing up wearing gele. Seeing her listeners embrace the traditional West African headdress and the culture in that way is a memory she says she will never forget.

She also highlighted a recent performance at the NFL as a major career peak, although she admits it is difficult to choose just one highlight from her journey. Despite the success, she isn't acting like she has reached the final destination. She says she is still in the process of discovering and learning who she is.

Looking ahead, she is already thinking about her next record. She wants to create albums that are even better than the ones she has already released and says she is manifesting greatness upon greatness. Even with the Grammy night still ahead, her mind is already on the next project.