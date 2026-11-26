Entertainment

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez just shook tables and scattered the whole place on her Instagram page, calling out the real gbas gbos behind Nigeria's often chaotic 'fan culture'. She’s clearly tired of seeing people claim to be loyal supporters today, only to switch up faster than a Lagos traffic light and tear down public figures at the slightest misstep. Omo, someone had to say it, and Scarlet definitely delivered the message with full chest!

True Fandom or Fair-Weather Friends?

For Scarlet, true fandom isn’t just about cheering when things are smooth and everybody is winning. Nah! It’s about riding the wave, even when the tide turns against you and e dey scatter everything. She made a really sharp analogy, comparing it to the kind of unwavering support you see in the world of football. Think about it: your beloved team loses match after match, suffers through a terrible season, or even gets relegated – a real fan still rocks that jersey with pride, no cap, because their loyalty runs deeper than wins and losses.

She vexed, asking, She wondered whether Nigerians truly understand fan culture, pointing at people who claim to love and support someone one day and become the loudest voice tearing them apart after a mistake. According to her, that kind of loyalty does not mean excusing wrongdoing, but understanding that one bad moment does not erase a person's whole identity. And let's be honest, if that's not the realest thing we've heard today, then we don't know what is. It's a proper call for grace and understanding, which is often missing online.

Admiration or Secret Resentment?

But Scarlet didn't just stop at fair-weather fans; she went much deeper, really probing the hidden motives of these so-called supporters. She argues that many aren't even genuine admirers to begin with. Instead, they're more like "resentful spectators" whose "obsession stems from comparing their own lives to the success they see online." Gbam! This one hit different because it sounds so true. E be like say some people dey follow you just because they couldn't stand that other people liked you, pure jealousy hiding behind a follow button.

She explained that a public figure's relevance forced these people into proximity with someone they secretly resented, a name they couldn't avoid and a standard they kept measuring their own lives against. Talk about deep! According to her, admiration became comparison, comparison became obsession and obsession became resentment disguised as support, because watching you reminds them of everything they think they're missing in their own lives. This one loud o, and it makes you think about who is really scrolling through your feed.

Haters With Notifications Turned On

The actress further stressed that these individuals study a person's highs and lows, patiently waiting for the day that person's reality looks as uncomfortable as theirs, because somehow a downfall feels like validation. She's basically saying if you stumble, they feel less inadequate; if you bleed, they feel less alone. If life humbles you, they can finally tell themselves that maybe you're not so different after all. Ouch! She's not holding back one bit, calling out the true intentions behind some of the online negativity.

Scarlet then drew a clear line between holding someone accountable for their actions and actively wishing for their complete destruction. "There's a difference between holding someone accountable and being emotionally invested in their destruction," she stated. It’s not about ignoring mistakes or letting bad behavior slide, but it's definitely not about seeking someone's total ruin or cancellation, or celebrating their struggles. She pointed out that many simply "want front-row tickets to watch a public figure fail." She also drew a line between being a fan and being a hater with notifications turned on, and she believes "some people don't actually want to see you win, they just want to be close enough to witness when you don't." E be things, abeg, the streets are really wild.

Her final question truly hit different, challenging the core of this toxic behavior and making everyone think deeply: "Were you ever really a fan, or were you just waiting for a reason to hate me out loud?" Pure fire from Scarlet Gomez, no cap.

Honestly, Scarlet dropped pure gbas gbos, and she really made us wonder, which side of the fan fence do you fall on when it comes to supporting your faves?